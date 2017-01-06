Double-chocolate brownie cookie

Prep 15 min
Total 45 min
Makes 26 cookies

Easy, hall-of-fame-worthy desserts to add to your go-to recipe collection.

Less
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
eggs, at room temperature
2/3 cup
granulated sugar
1 tsp
vanilla
1 cup
semi-sweet chocolate chips
3/4 cup
chopped dark chocolate
1/3 cup
unsalted butter, cubed
1/2 cup
all-purpose flour
2 tbsp
cocoa powder
1/2 tsp
salt
1/2 tsp
baking powder
flaked sea salt

Instructions

  • PREHEAT oven to 350F and line 2 baking sheets with parchment.
  • WHISK eggs and sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer on medium-high until tripled in volume, 10 to 12 min. Whisk in vanilla.
  • MELT both chocolates and butter in a large heatproof bowl set over 1 in. of simmering water in a large pot, stirring until smooth, 2 to 3 min. Remove from heat.
  • WHISK flour, cocoa, salt and baking powder in a small bowl.
  • GENTLY fold one-third of egg mixture into the chocolate until no streaks remain. Fold in remaining egg mixture. Sift flour mixture over chocolate and gently fold until smooth.
  • SCOOP 1-tbsp portions onto prepared sheets, spaced 1 in. apart. Bake until cookies are puffy and cracked on top, 9 to 10 min. Sprinkle with sea salt and let cool on sheet for 2 min before transferring to a rack. Repeat with remaining batter.

Nutrition

Calories 70
Protein 1 g
Carbohydrates 8 g
Fat 4 g
Fibre 1 g
Sodium 37 mg
Advertisement

How to melt chocolate on a double boiler

Issue: February 2017

Posted:

Written by:

Photo credit: Photo, Erik Putz.

This article has not been rated yet.

One comment on “Double-chocolate brownie cookie

  1. A lot flatter than picture. But tasty!

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources