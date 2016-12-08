We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
What about nutrition, calorie count? Am I missing it somewhere?
Carol on
The brownies sounded so delicious but I had to go to work so missed the part of BT where they made them. I’d like nutrition info – carbs and sugar particularly – but also comments about how they taste.
Polly on
Made these this morning. They were delicious. Could not taste the beets but they did leave a dark merlot colour in the brownie itself. Probably not health food but at least there is extra fibre in these. Can’t fathom not making brownies unless I have an overabundance of beets in my pantry again.
JC Lam on
Are the beets raw or cooked when you grate them? Thanks.
Cali on
Would like to know nutritional count please, calorie, carb., sugar etc…
Liane on
Per brownie (if recipe is divided into 9 servings): 409 kcal, 22 g fat, 53 g carbs, 3.2 g fibre, 38 g sugar, 5.6 g protein
Beverley on
These look yummy! Are the grated beets raw or cooked?
Alex on
Ditto on “are the beets raw or cooked?”!
Beti on
Doesn’t look like anyone is monitoring this link. I’d like to know about the beets as well, but my computer isn’t letting me to ask the question in my own separate post, so I’m replying in yours. Did you make them or find the answer to whether the beets are cooked or raw? I’m guessing they have to be cooked as they are not easy to peel raw.
Dawn on
Hi Dawn, Beti, Alex and Cali,
Sorry for the delay in response.
To answer your questions, for our beet brownie recipe the grated beets we call for are meant to be raw.
Happy Baking!
Best,
Heather MacMullin
Associate Food Editor, Digital
Chatelaine
Heather MacMullin on
Hmmm, interesting! Will have to give it a try… Thank you for the clarification!
Beti on
Are the Beets RAW or COOKED. Would like to make them today.
Dawn on
I made these brownies recently and they are fabulous!! Fudgy, chewy, amazing… the beets add almost a red velvet quality to them… the raw beets peeled beautifully and I shredded/grated them very finely and they melted right into the brownie during baking. I think next time I may try lightly steaming them in the microwave once grated, to soften them slightly. All in all, however, a great recipe that I will definitely keep in my rotation. Thank you!!
Jana on
I like these healthy versions of classic recipes. Keep them coming!
Lulu on
Not bad. I can definitely taste the beets so I will probably try fewer beets next time I make it. The texture is more like a dense cake than a brownie…I may have baked it a little too long though. I swirled sweetened cream cheese in them which added a yummy flavor.
DestinyB on
I made this tonight and it was a Huge hit. I used prepared beets (vacuum packed, ready to eat), and gluten free flour, Great recipe! Fluffed up like regular flour
James on