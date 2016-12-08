Chocolate-beet brownies

Makes 9 brownies

Ingredients

1 cup
all-purpose flour
1/4 cup
cocoa powder
1/4 tsp
salt
225 g
chopped semi-sweet chocolate
1/2 cup
canola oil
3
eggs
1 cup
granulated sugar
2 tsp
vanilla
2 cups
peeled and grated raw beets

Instructions

  • WHISK flour with cocoa powder and salt in a medium bowl.
  • MICROWAVE chocolate in a small bowl until melted, about 1 min. Stir in canola oil until smooth.
  • WHISK eggs with granulated sugar and vanilla in a large bowl.
  • WHISK in chocolate mixture, then fold in flour mixture and 2 cups grated beets until just combined. Scrape into an oiled 8 × 8-in. metal baking pan.
  • BAKE at 325F until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean, 45 to 50 min. Cool on a rack before cutting into squares.

How to shop for, prepare and cook beets

Issue: April 2015

16 comments on “Chocolate-beet brownies

  1. What about nutrition, calorie count? Am I missing it somewhere?

    • The brownies sounded so delicious but I had to go to work so missed the part of BT where they made them. I’d like nutrition info – carbs and sugar particularly – but also comments about how they taste.

      • Made these this morning. They were delicious. Could not taste the beets but they did leave a dark merlot colour in the brownie itself. Probably not health food but at least there is extra fibre in these. Can’t fathom not making brownies unless I have an overabundance of beets in my pantry again.

  2. Are the beets raw or cooked when you grate them? Thanks.

  3. Would like to know nutritional count please, calorie, carb., sugar etc…

    • Per brownie (if recipe is divided into 9 servings): 409 kcal, 22 g fat, 53 g carbs, 3.2 g fibre, 38 g sugar, 5.6 g protein

  4. These look yummy! Are the grated beets raw or cooked?

  5. Ditto on “are the beets raw or cooked?”!

    • Doesn’t look like anyone is monitoring this link. I’d like to know about the beets as well, but my computer isn’t letting me to ask the question in my own separate post, so I’m replying in yours. Did you make them or find the answer to whether the beets are cooked or raw? I’m guessing they have to be cooked as they are not easy to peel raw.

      • Hi Dawn, Beti, Alex and Cali,

        Sorry for the delay in response.
        To answer your questions, for our beet brownie recipe the grated beets we call for are meant to be raw.
        Happy Baking!

        Best,
        Heather MacMullin
        Associate Food Editor, Digital
        Chatelaine

        • Hmmm, interesting! Will have to give it a try… Thank you for the clarification!

  6. Are the Beets RAW or COOKED. Would like to make them today.

  7. I made these brownies recently and they are fabulous!! Fudgy, chewy, amazing… the beets add almost a red velvet quality to them… the raw beets peeled beautifully and I shredded/grated them very finely and they melted right into the brownie during baking. I think next time I may try lightly steaming them in the microwave once grated, to soften them slightly. All in all, however, a great recipe that I will definitely keep in my rotation. Thank you!!

  8. I like these healthy versions of classic recipes. Keep them coming!

  9. Not bad. I can definitely taste the beets so I will probably try fewer beets next time I make it. The texture is more like a dense cake than a brownie…I may have baked it a little too long though. I swirled sweetened cream cheese in them which added a yummy flavor.

  10. I made this tonight and it was a Huge hit. I used prepared beets (vacuum packed, ready to eat), and gluten free flour, Great recipe! Fluffed up like regular flour :)

