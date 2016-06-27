Best blueberry pie

Prep 25 min
Total 1 hour 50 min
Plus cooling time
Serves 8

Ingredients

680 g
blueberries, about 4 1/3 cups
1/2 cup
granulated sugar
1/3 cup
all-purpose flour
2 tbsp
lemon juice
2 tbsp
unsalted butter, cube

To assemble

1
egg, beaten
1 tbsp
water
1 batch
all-butter pastry
2 tsp
coarse sugar

Instructions

  • POSITION rack in bottom third of oven. Preheat to 350F.
  • TOSS blueberries with granulated sugar, flour and lemon juice in a large bowl until coated. Let stand, stirring occasionally, until flour is absorbed, 10 min.
  • BEAT egg with water in a small bowl. Roll out pastry into a 13-in. circle on a lightly floured surface. Lift onto a 9-in. pie plate set on a baking sheet. Press dough over bottom and up sides of plate, leaving a 1-in. overhang. Scrape blueberry mixture evenly into pastry. Dot with butter. Fold pastry over toward centre, overlapping edges. Lightly brush pastry with egg wash and sprinkle with coarse sugar.
  • BAKE in bottom third of oven until golden, 1 hour and 25 min. Let stand at least 2 hours before serving, or overnight.

 

Nutrition

Calories 327
Protein 4 g
Carbohydrates 44 g
Fat 16 g
Fibre 3 g
Sodium 154 mg
How to make blueberry pie

Issue: August 2016

Posted:

Written by:

Photo credit: Photo, Roberto Caruso.

( 9 ratings )

One comment on “Best blueberry pie

  1. I made the pie and it turned out exactly as your picture shows. Beautiful. However your photo must have been taken shortly after it came out of oven. Once it cooled, the berries fell and the crust stayed in place. This really affected the presentation and I would not be able to ever serve guests. Your site says triple tested. If this is the case then it is a false claim and disappointing Chatelaine would do such a thing. I would think twice before trying another recipe. The claim makes a reader feel confidence that your kitchen has in fact tested the recipe several times.

    Reply

Leave a comment

