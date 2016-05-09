Banana-caramel cream pie

Prep 20 min
Total 1 hour 30 min
Serves 8

Creamy, with hits of caramel and crunchy chocolate toffee, this over-the-top pie is nothing short of spectacular

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups
Oreo cookie crumbs
1/2 cup
unsalted butter, melted

Caramel bananas

1 tbsp
unsalted butter
2 tsp
packed brown sugar
2 tbsp
35% cream
1/8 tsp
salt
3
ripe medium bananas, sliced

Pudding

1 1/2 cups
3.25% milk
3 tbsp
granulated sugar
3 tbsp
cornstarch
3
egg yolks
1 1/2 tsp
vanilla
1/8 tsp
salt

Topping

1 cup
35% cream
2 tsp
granulated sugar
44-g bar
chocolate covered sponge toffee, such as Crunchie, broken into small pieces

Instructions

  • STIR cookie crumbs with 1/2 cup melted butter in a medium bowl until combined. Press mixture evenly into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-in. pie plate.
  • MELT 1 tbsp butter in a medium frying pan over medium-high. Add brown sugar, 2 tbsp 35% cream and 1/8 tsp salt. Boil gently, whisking often, 1 min. Remove from heat and let stand 1 min. Stir in bananas, then arrange over crust in an even layer.
  • HEAT milk in a medium saucepan over medium-high, just until bubbles form on the surface, about 5 min. Whisk 3 tbsp sugar with cornstarch and yolks in a medium bowl until combined. Whisk in half of hot milk until smooth. Return mixture to saucepan and set over medium. Whisk often until pudding thickens, about 2 min. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and 1/8 tsp salt. Scrape over banana layer, smoothing top. Refrigerate until pudding is set, 1 hour.
  • BEAT 1 cup 35% cream in a medium bowl until soft peaks form when beaters are lifted, 2 to 3 min. Beat in 2 tsp sugar until stiff peaks form when beaters are lifted, about 2 more min. Spoon whipped cream over centre of pie. Sprinkle with sponge toffee.

Nutrition

Calories 458
Protein 5 g
Carbohydrates 40 g
Fat 32 g
Fibre 2 g
Sodium 233 mg
Issue: February 2015

Photo credit: Banana-caramel cream pie. (Photo, Roberto Caruso.)

3 comments on “Banana-caramel cream pie

  1. so delicious, but I had a heck of a time getting a slice cleanly out of the pan. What’s the secret to easy removal, parchment paper?

    • I would think the cookie crumb bottom needs to be baked at 350 degrees for approx. 10 min otherwise it would fall apart when you lift a slice of pie from the pan.

  2. I made this pie for company and it was delicious, a big hit with 2 guests asking for seconds. I did bake the crust (as suggested by Margaret) and it came out cleanly. However, after baking, as it cools, keep pushing the crust back up the sides of the pie plate as it tends to pool somewhat in the centre.

