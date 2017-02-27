Hot cross buns
Prep 25 min
Total 2 hours 50 min
Serves 12
These buns are packed with fruit and sweet spices and marked with a cross to reflect the crucifixion. They were banned from sale in Elizabethan England on any day except Good Friday because they are so indulgent.
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups
raisins, (205 g)
2 3/4 cups
all-purpose flour, divided (375 g)
1/4 cup
granulated sugar, (50 g)
1 tbsp
orange zest, (optional)
8 g
quick-rise yeast, (2 1/4 tsp)
1 tsp
cinnamon, (2 g)
1 tsp
salt, (6 g)
1/4 tsp
ground ginger
1/4 tsp
1/3 cup
warm water
1/2 cup
warm milk, (125 g)
2 tbsp
unsalted butter, melted (30 g)
1
egg, at room temperature (50 g)
CROSSES
GLAZE
1 cup
icing sugar, (120 g)
2 tbsp
Instructions
- COVER raisins with boiling water in a small bowl. Let stand until plump, 10 min. Drain well and pat dry with a kitchen towel.
- COMBINE 1 cup flour with granulated sugar, yeast, cinnamon, salt, ginger, nutmeg and raisins (and orange zest, if desired) in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook. Beat in 1/3 cup warm water, warm milk, butter and egg. Beat in remaining 1 3/4 cups flour on medium until dough is smooth and pulls cleanly away from the bottom and sides of bowl, 5 to 7 min. Transfer to a lightly oiled bowl. Cover loosely with a plastic wrap and let rest until dough is doubled in size, about 1 hour.
- LINE a baking sheet with parchment. Transfer dough onto a lightly floured surface. Divide into 12 equal portions. Roll each portion into a smooth ball. Transfer to prepared sheet and arrange balls in 3 rows of 4, so they are just touching. Loosely cover with plastic wrap. Let stand until doubled in size, 1 more hour.
- PREHEAT oven to 350F. Stir 1/4 cup flour with 1/4 cup water until smooth. Spoon or pipe a cross over each bun. Bake in centre of oven until golden brown, about 25 min.
- STIR icing sugar with 2 tbsp water until smooth. Brush evenly over hot buns. Transfer to a rack and let cool completely.
Nutrition
Calories 249
Protein 5 g
Carbohydrates 51 g
Fat 4 g
Fibre 3 g
Sodium 208 mg
Excellent source of folate
That is not enough liquid for the amount of flour. I have made it twice and both times had to leave out the quarter cup flour to make it work – even with adding a little more milk
Kathy on
I thought using your triple tested recipe for hot cross buns would be foolproof. I agree with the previous comment – not enough liquid. I measured exactly and followed the recipe to the letter and was disappointed with he results.Margare
Margo on
Hi Margo and Kathy,
To address your concerns, we decided to review this recipe in the test kitchen. The kitchen decided to reduce the flour (fully updating the recipe above), and feel the recipe is much improved. I hope you try making them again!
Best,
Heather MacMullin
Associate Food Editor, Digital
Chatelaine
Heather MacMullin on
I made these the night before Easter and served them Easter morning for brunch. They turned out great! Look exactly as above. My family loved them too. I re-pinned the recipe for future use.
Ceilidh on