Cinnamon twist wreath
Prep 30 min
Total 3 hours
Serves 6
Luxurious ingredients like butter and eggs are often given up during Lent, so they play a major role in traditional Easter breads. This sweet dough also comes with brown sugar, cinnamon and a twist.
Ingredients
8 g
active dry yeast, (2 1/4 tsp)
1/3 cup
warm water, (120F to 130F)
1/2 cup
warm milk, (120F to 130F)
1/4 cup
unsalted butter, melted (60 g)
2 3/4 cups
all-purpose flour, (435 g)
1/4 cup
granulated sugar, (50 g)
1 tsp
salt, (6 g)
2 tbsp
icing sugar, for dusting
Filling
1/2 cup
unsalted butter, at room temperature (125 g)
1/2 cup
brown sugar, (103 g)
1 tbsp
cinnamon, (2 g)
Egg Wash
Instructions
- COMBINE yeast with warm water in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook. Let stand until frothy, 10 min. Beat in warm milk, 1/4 cup melted butter and yolks until combined. Add flour, granulated sugar and salt (2). Beat on medium, until dough is smooth and pulls cleanly away from the bottom and sides of bowl, 4 to 6 min. Transfer to a lightly oiled bowl and cover loosely with a damp kitchen towel. Let rest until dough is doubled in size, about 1 hour.
- PREHEAT oven to 325F. Line a baking sheet with parchment. Stir 1/2 cup butter with brown sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Beat egg with 1 tbsp water in a small bowl until combined.
- ROLL dough on a lightly floured surface into a 22 × 12 in. rectangle, trimming edges if needed. Spread butter mixture evenly over dough to the edges. With the long edge facing you, tightly roll up dough in jelly roll fashion (3). End roll with seam-side up. Use a sharp knife to cut the log lengthwise in half along the seam (4). Tightly weave the two pieces together, leaving the cut sides exposed. Gently transfer to prepared sheet. Brush a 2-in. portion of one woven end with egg wash (5). Form into a wreath, firmly pinching the egg-washed end underneath the other to seal (6). Cover with same damp kitchen towel and let rise until doubled, 1 more hour.
- BAKE in centre of oven until bread is deep golden, 35 to 40 min. Cool slightly. Dust with icing sugar before serving.
Kitchen tip: Reach for a digital scale to get the most accurate (and easiest) baking results.
Can’t get enough of this cinnamon bread? Check out the more traditional cinnamon bun or cinnamon scroll loaf recipes.
Nutrition
Calories 573
Protein 10 g
Carbohydrates 72 g
Fat 28 g
Fibre 2 g
Sodium 415 mg
Excellent source of vitamin B12
Surprisingly easy to make, and quite delicious. I added an extra tsp of cinnamon to the filling the second time I made this.
Janice on
This recipe looks beautiful and delicious. I have a question about the amount of flour. 2 3/4 cups is 385 grams if you use the standard 140 grams per cup. The recipe states 2 3/4 cup and 435 grams. What is the correct amount of grams? Thank you.
Ellen N. on
My daughter and I made this, this past weekend. It was beautiful and tasty and fragrant BUT the butter poured out of it during baking. Much smoke and window/door opening ensued. Any suggestions? I did think of making it in a round pan next time to contains it.
Debbe on