‘Okay, this is the popular vote.’ Girls on the Women’s March

All ages flocked to Washington this weekend. Here’s what some of the youngest marchers had to say.

Aaliyah, 7, Maryland
“We’re here to celebrate…um…I forget. But what would make 2017 better is if Donald Trump were more nicer.” 

