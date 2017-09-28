‘Mr. Speaker, I Will Continue To Rock These Braids’: Why MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes Spoke Out In Parliament

Celina Caesar-Chavannes, a Liberal MP who represents Whitby, Ontario, gave a powerful speech in the House of Commons for all the girls and women out there who feel “different” last week. She started off by explaining why she chose to wear braids, and took the opportunity to send a message to Black girls and women to wear their hair with pride.

“It has come to my attention that there are young girls here in Canada and other parts of the world who are removed from school, or shamed because of their hairstyle,” she said. “Body shaming of any woman in any form from the top of her head to the soles of her feet is wrong, irrespective of her hairstyle, the size of her thighs, the size of her hips, the size of her baby bump, the size of her breasts or the size of her lips, what makes us different is what makes us unique and beautiful,” she said.

Her speech went viral, after the HuffPost, AJ+ and Now This picked it up, and she even got props from rapper Eve.

OMG! Thank you Eve! I have been a fan for years, so I appreciate your message! I am dying. Thank you — Celina C-C (@MPCelina) September 21, 2017

Caesar-Chavannes, a rookie MP who is also the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development, isn’t new to speaking out on delicate issues. She opened up about her experience with depression by writing about it on HuffPost last year. “Owning my depression is my therapy,” she wrote. “Talking about it, in my opinion, gives others permission to talk about mental health as well.”

Chatelaine asked the MP from Whitby what spurred her speech and what the reaction to it has been like. Here’s what she said: