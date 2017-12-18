Advertisement
11 Of The Most Breathtaking Outdoor Skating Rinks In Canada

Stunning views, cozy chalets and general good cheer are all on offer at these rinks, ponds and skateways

photo of woman skating on frozen lake louise with mountains in the background for best skating rinks in canada post

Photo, Paul Zizka/Banff Lake Louise Tourism.

One of the greatest things about living in Canada is the abundance of outdoor activities available in winter. Sure, it’s cold out there, but it’s also beautiful. From winding forest paths in Huntsville, to a rink atop Grouse Mountain in B.C., to a dazzling light show in the heart of Montreal, here are 11 of the most impressive skating spots in Canada.

Photo, Dan McKay/Flickr.

Red River Mutual Trail, Winnipeg

Winding along the Assiniboine and Red rivers in Winnipeg, this trail was named the longest naturally frozen skating trail in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2008 (the usual record holder, the Rideau Canal, didn’t freeze over as much as it normally does that year). While the Red River trail’s season is dependent on nature, it typically opens in January and closes in March. Stop for quick bite from one (or several!) of the food vendors set up along the trail, and if you get too chilly, duck into one of the trail’s warming huts for a quick boost before heading back out on the ice.

