11 Of The Most Breathtaking Outdoor Skating Rinks In Canada

Red River Mutual Trail, Winnipeg

Winding along the Assiniboine and Red rivers in Winnipeg, this trail was named the longest naturally frozen skating trail in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2008 (the usual record holder, the Rideau Canal, didn’t freeze over as much as it normally does that year). While the Red River trail’s season is dependent on nature, it typically opens in January and closes in March. Stop for quick bite from one (or several!) of the food vendors set up along the trail, and if you get too chilly, duck into one of the trail’s warming huts for a quick boost before heading back out on the ice.