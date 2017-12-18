11 Of The Most Breathtaking Outdoor Skating Rinks In Canada

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
One of the greatest things about living in Canada is the abundance of outdoor activities available in winter. Sure, it’s cold out there, but it’s also beautiful. From winding forest paths in Huntsville, to a rink atop Grouse Mountain in B.C., to a dazzling light show in the heart of Montreal, here are 11 of the most impressive skating spots in Canada.
Winding along the Assiniboine and Red rivers in Winnipeg, this trail was named the longest naturally frozen skating trail in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2008 (the usual record holder, the Rideau Canal, didn’t freeze over as much as it normally does that year). While the Red River trail’s season is dependent on nature, it typically opens in January and closes in March. Stop for quick bite from one (or several!) of the food vendors set up along the trail, and if you get too chilly, duck into one of the trail’s warming huts for a quick boost before heading back out on the ice.