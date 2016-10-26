Canada to welcome Yazidi refugees — here’s what you need to know

On Tuesday, Parliament unanimously passed a motion that will bring Yazidi women and girls who survived sexual slavery to Canada within the next four months. It’s a victory for activists and politicians who, for the better part of a year, urged the Liberal government to extend the generosity that brought more than 30,000 Syrians to this country to Yazidi women and girls.

The Yazidis are a religious minority group who have been brutally targeted by ISIS in northern Iraq, resulting in what the United Nations has called a genocide. The sexual violence committed against Yazidis is considered to be among the worst atrocities happening to women and girls in the world right now, according to the UN.

“For us to see Canada not accepting the injustice that was committed by ISIS is something very important,” 23-year-old survivor and activist Nadia Murad Basee Taha said at a press conference before the vote.

Here’s what you need to know about the Yazidi people, the crisis and what Canada is doing to help.

What is the crisis facing the Yazidis?

On August 3, 2014, ISIS militants attacked Sinjar Mountain in northern Iraq, where Yazidi people have lived for generations. ISIS, or Daesh as they are known locally, separated the men from the women and killed them before taking the women into captivity. Yazda, an advocacy organization, has estimated that 5,000 Yazidis were killed in the massacre and 7,000 kidnapped. Young boys were forced to become ISIS fighters.

According to a UN report published in June, ISIS put 80 percent of the women and girls onto the slave market, sold to militants for anywhere from $200 to $1,500 (USD). Most of the women the UN interviewed suffered “violent daily rapes…many women and girls reported being injured as a result of the rapes, suffering bleeding, cuts and bruising.” Murad Basee Taha reported that she was forced to convert to Islam and pray before being raped by her captors.

There are about 700,000 Yazidis in the world, the vast majority living in the area in northern Iraq targeted by ISIS during that siege. Yazda says 90 percent of the community has been displaced with the overwhelming majority in refugee camps.

Where are displaced Yazidis now?

The UN believes more than 3,200 women and children are still held by ISIS, most in northern Iraq and in war-torn Syria. Others have made it to refugee camps in Turkey and Greece. Yazda spokesperson Murad Ismael said those who remain in Iraq and aren’t in refugee camps are in the Kurdish region of the country where it is “safe” to intervene, where other international aid groups are there doing work.

Germany has taken in more than 1,000 Yazidi women and girls who had been held captive by ISIS, and its government has committed $107 million (USD) over three years to bring more Yazidi women to the country.

What has Canada done so far?

The government had not made Yazidis a priority group until Tuesday. When asked how many Yazidi refugees have been brought to Canada, Citizenship and Immigration responded that it can’t accurately report a number because the department does not screen refugees based on religion. But there have been small scale-community efforts to sponsor Yazidi genocide survivors through the private sponsorship system, such as nine Yazidi refugees who were brought to Winnipeg by community group Operation Ezra.

Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel, her NDP counterpart Jenny Kwan and interim Opposition leader Rona Ambrose have been pushing the government for months to take action, including a motion to recognize the crisis as a genocide in June, which was voted down by the Liberals.

After the UN declared the situation a genocide, the government held an emergency session of the Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration to hear witnesses on the Yazidi crisis. That didn’t result in any concrete action, but the Liberals did launch a fact-finding mission in Iraq aimed at working with people on the ground to determine the best way to bring Yazidis to Canada. In the meantime, Rempel crafted a non-partisan motion requiring the government acknowledge the genocide and commit to helping the Yazidis.

What has the government committed to doing?

The motion passed Tuesday means the government officially acknowledges that ISIS is carrying out genocide against the Yazidi people, and will take immediate action on UN recommendations, such as funding psychosocial support. The most significant commitment to is that Canada will provide asylum to Yazidi women and girls within 120 days.

What happens now?

The government has yet to determine how many women and girls will be brought to Canada and where they will come from. Immigration Minister John McCallum said the fact-finding mission to Iraq has just returned and the department now has the information it needs to figure out which countries Canadian officials can safely enter and intervene. He noted that the situation in the region is “complex” and “could pose risks” to the women and the workers trying help.

Yazda, the organization working with Murad, says it has already identified and interviewed 1,096 women and girls who’ve escaped sexual slavery in Iraq and say that these women could make good candidates.

