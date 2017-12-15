Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Set A Royal Wedding Date Plus Everything You Need To Know About Their Romance

The wedding date

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the big event will take place on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. If you think a wedding only six months after the engagement seems rushed, you’re not wrong. Apparently, one of the reasons behind the speedy engagement is because Prince Harry really wants his grandfather, 96-year old Prince Philip, to be there. It’s no secret that the Duke of Edinburgh is slowing down; in fact, he recently formally retired from his royal duties. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that Harry is “incredibly close to his grandfather and, being 96, Harry thought it was a great thing to [have] the wedding sooner rather than later, so his grandfather could be there, fit and healthy.” Plus, the timing means there will be one more royal in the family by the time Harry and Meghan get hitched, since the Duchess of Cambridge is due to welcome her third child in April.

The venue

In the same Entertainment Tonight interview, Nicholl said Harry’s desire to have his grandfather at the wedding also accounts, in part, for the venue choice — Windsor Castle is where his grandmother and grandfather live. Plus, “[Harry] didn’t want to get married at the same place as his brother. He didn’t want to have such a big royal wedding at Westminster Abbey — it doesn’t need to be as big as William’s wedding. Harry really wanted to have something a little bit more intimate.”

The cake

In yet another effort to put their stamp on all things Royal Wedding, Harry and Meghan are reportedly planning to serve their guests banana cake. It’d be a first for a royal wedding, where traditionally a fruit cake serves as the top tier of the wedding cake because it’s thought to last long enough to be shared again at the christening of the couple’s first child. Not only is banana one of Harry’s favourite dessert flavours — former royal chef Darren McGrady used to make the young Prince caramel and banana cake, banana flan, banana ice cream… “anything with banana, really” on the regular — but, if we’re going by Meghan’s Instagram, it seems to hold a special little significance for the couple. When news of their relationship first broke last year, her only response was an Instagram post of two bananas and the words “Sleep tight xx.”

The ring

The “trilogy” (read three-stone) ring was reportedly designed by Prince Harry and is comprised of a central diamond from Botswana surrounded by two diamonds from Princess Diana’s personal collection, set in white gold with a yellow gold band.

Harry and Meghan’s home

The couple is currently living in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

The announcement

After the news was officially announced by Prince Charles — who noted in a statement that he was “delighted” about the engagement, which apparently took place in London earlier this month, and that Harry had “sought and received the blessing of Miss Markle’s parents” — the couple appeared in the Kensington Palace Gardens for a photo call.

In Harry and Meghan’s first appearance as an engaged couple, Meghan repped Canada v. nicely in a white Line trench coat and Birks earrings. During a supes brief Q & A session, she called the engagement “romantic,” with Harry noting that more details would come later that day in a televised interview; he also said that he knew Meghan was the one “the very first time we met.” (#doubleswoon).

The Royal family’s responses to the engagement

In a series of tweets, the Palace released well wishes from Prince William and Kate, who said that “it has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together:”

Watch: Meghan and Harry’s first sit-down interview as a couple: