‘I Was Deeply Insecure’: Exclusive Interview With Justin Trudeau On Growing Up And What It Means To Be A Man

You’d have to live under a rock to not know how our prime minister feels about calling himself a feminist. But has he ever struggled with traditional expectations of what it means to “be a man”?

As part of Chatelaine’s exploration into the state of masculinity, Justin Trudeau answered a series of questions about his role models and insecurities growing up, why he doesn’t hesitate to cry in public, what he worries about as a parent of boys and what role men have in the #MeToo conversation.

To read more about why we need to be talking about masculinity right now, check out Rachel Giese’s essay on the problems with the “man box” and her interview with Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni, who’s on a mission to redefine what it means to be “man enough.”