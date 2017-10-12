11 Of The Dreamiest Bookstores To Get Lost In Across Canada

Located in the heart of Victoria’s Old Town, Munro’s Books has been a must-visit destination for book-lovers for more than 50 years. Original owners, Jim and Alice Munro, opened the store in 1963 in a spall space on Yates St. In 1979, it moved to a larger place on Fort Street, and then in 1984, to its current location, a beautiful neo-classical building with 24-foot coffered ceilings, originally built for the Royal Bank of Canada in 1909. Not sure what you’re looking for? The staff, most of whom have been with Munro’s for decades, are always eager to help.

1108 Government St.