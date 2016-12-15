I’m a liberal joining the Conservative party. Here’s why

I don’t consider myself a political person. Sure, I always vote. I support Canada’s decision to accept over 36,000 Syrian refugees, am sure climate change is real and that the government has a role in promoting economic prosperity. But have I contributed publicly to political discourse? Nope. Instead, I chat affably about it at dinner parties and during lulls in my clinic while I’m working walk-in shifts as a family physician.
But something changed on Nov. 9. While Donald Trump’s victory may have seemed like something distant and representative of a country’s values that were far removed from Canada, it was something closer to home that really alarmed me. Kellie Leitch, candidate for leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, sent an email to supporters after Trump’s win. In her message, she applauded him and with that endorsement, the bigotry, narrow-mindedness and divisiveness he espouses. And that’s what pushed me to look into joining the Conservative Party.
To be clear, my political views lie quite firmly in the progressive camp. But in that moment I felt I had a job to do.
This wasn’t first time I had come across Kellie Leitch. As a family physician completing a palliative care fellowship in Toronto, I had colleagues who were taught by Leitch, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon. And it wasn’t the first time her politics irked me.
When she declared her pro-life stance, I shuddered to think of the threat to the wellbeing of my patients should their reproductive rights be limited or denied. I feel strongly that physicians have a responsibility to protect their patients, but I did nothing to actively oppose her words. I rolled my eyes when she voted against the right to physician-assisted death, and although it was a vote that directly related to my professional practice, my concern still failed to translate into meaningful action. As the daughter of immigrants, I shook my head and grimaced over her statements on screening newcomers for “anti-Canadian values” in early September. But then I continued on with my day. I couldn’t imagine Leitch would get very far — despite the attention these stunts got and that her campaign manager’s CV includes Rob Ford victories. I thought the noise Leitch was making was more tiresome than worrisome.
That apathy transformed into panic on Nov. 9. If another country could elect someone who will not just halt but reverse advances in health care, women’s and LGBTQ2 rights, then maybe my country could too. Since the U.S. election, Leitch has promised to legalize pepper spray as a way to prevent violence against women, “lock up” activists and protesters and, in the face of a climate crisis, would reverse a national carbon tax if it were introduced.
I want to continue to be a Canadian doctor who has the resources and systemic supports to advocate for all my patients, a Torontonian who is enriched by the diversity of my community and a woman who has the freedom to choose. These are my values, and I don’t want to take a chance with them.
That’s why I’m joining the Conservative Party — to vote unrepentantly against Kellie Leitch as leader of the party in May. To recognize that all citizens have a responsibility to build a country that we invest in and which has invested in us. For $15, I can cast a vote for someone without toxic and divisive values, hopefully preventing permanent damage to our country.
This piece is part of Choices, a series exploring real-life choices women make — big or small, good or bad — and how they impact their lives. To contribute your own piece for the series, please see our submission guidelines here.
I can spend my $15 on much better things than a membership to an organization even thinking of supporting someone like Leitch.
Why not just donate it to the homeless or a soup bank …
Kris on
Because joining the party is how you will influence its positions on important issues
steph on
You are a ‘snowflake’ liberal…best you stay in that cult. We don’t want you as a conservative. Your snobbery is so very obvious and the fact you boast about being a Torontorion….the city who time and again has foisted horrible leaders (e.g. Wynne) on Ontarions makes me ill. Kellie Leitch is being demonized by the media and you are blindly following and believing all they say. I, also an immigrant of 50 years see absolutely NO problem with people coming here from countries who do not respect our values being vetted and refused entry if they do not believe in equality for women….people who believe they have a right to abuse women because they are lesser human beings. Rob Ford was a good man, despite his many flaws (again your snobbery was very apparent), most of his problems brought on by the elitist attitude in Toronto (world class city…NOT!! DUMP more like) who objected to his look, not so much his policies and drove him to death, literally. No, you just stay a liberal, we don’t need the likes of you as a Conservative and I, for one, wish Kellie Leitch all the best. She is not afraid of the truth….unlike the ‘snowflakes’ in the TruDOPE camp.
tartangirl on
Lol. SO SALTY.
Midori on
Where is the “like” button?
Agree 100% on
Immigrants have always been vetted, Kellie Leitch is proposing a change in criteria to avoid admitting people who do not view the rights of women and children in the same manner as Canadian law supports and/or who may also be a threat to the safety of Canadians. Would you knowingly let people into your home if you had good reason to suspect they may do you harm or treat some of your family poorly based on age or gender? Surely you would not so why admit them into the country?
Delaney on
Well that divisive and intolerant post you just made is certainly a call for Nasty women throughout Canada to join the Conservative Party and participate in democracy. Thank you for that captivation motivation and hopefully call to action by those who share Canadian values of tolerance, respect, inclusiveness and evidence based decision making.
Cathie Reid on
You are changing to the conservatives? You are a fucking idiot
Doug Cuming on
YOU can stay with the liberals too….sounds like you have overdosed on the liberal kool aid!!
tartangirl on
First, regarding the treatment of anti-pipeline protesters, LIBERAL Natural Resource Minister Jim Carr said, “peaceful dissent would be allowed but if Canadians break the law then they will face the military, among other forces.” He had to walk the comments back and apologize amid great furor, which was a mistake IMO. I ask the author and readers to consider the topic this way: replace anti-pipeline protesters with anti-abortion protesters. If the anti-abortion protesters are trespassing, destroying property, committing acts of violence or threatening acts of violence, would you expect the anti-abortion protesters to be arrested and charged? The law should be applied equally because the law is not elastic and if people break laws, especially with mass intent they should expect consequences. Anarchy permitted for me and my causes but not for thee and yours is a disgraceful position.
Secondly, a carbon tax will do absolutely nothing to affect the climate. People will still have to drive or take transit to work and pick up their children at daycare, they still have to heat their homes and buy food that in Canada is mostly transported via truck and not produced in our own back yards or on condo balconies. A carbon tax will not change that and will not make people do less of it, not by choice anyway. These and many more things will just become more expensive and since groceries and fuel are not priced on a sliding scale based on your income the increases will hit the lowest income Canadians the hardest. So much for Justin Trudeau’s constant baloney about caring for the middle class, or even the lowest income class. A carbon tax is a blatant tax grab and political posturing that will hurt lower and middle-income Canadians, nothing more.
Finally, Kellie Leitch’s campaign manager, Nick Kouvalis, was also the campaign manager for John Tory, the current mayor of Toronto, but the author conveniently left out that point. Kouvalis is a very skilled manager, however he does not set the policy, the candidates do that 100%.
Come on Chatelaine, you can do better than this SJW drivel for articles.
Delaney on
I applaud you. I believe we must do what we can to prevent the alt-right from taking hold in Canada. While I would never consider myself to be the type to join the Conservative party, i certainly would if meant the opprotunity to vote agaist Leitch for party leader. Of course, as a non-resident Canadian PM Harper already took away my right to vote in Canadian elections, so for now all I can do is support those like you. Go get ’em.
Tanya on
Please, stay out of Canada. You are confusing US politics of the manufactured “alt-right” with Canadian Conservatives. Clearly you do not have a clue.
Delaney on
I think this article is wildly misleading about what Kellie Leitch’s stance is on the subjects mentioned. When you dive deeper into the Q & A with her, you find the truth about her opinions and not the interrogation posing as questions. I may agree with some and not others of her policies or opinions of which Kellie herself agrees we all have a right to but this is by far a huge misrepresentation of her statements and shameful attack by closed minds.
tallgirl on
I had the same idea on exactly the same day, and am planning on recruiting all my friends to do it. However, I don’t know how we actually VOTE in the leadership convention…it kind of looks like you have to physically BE there to do it. I can’t find any information online about how to actually vote—does the author know? Does anyone else know? BTW, voting “against” Leitch means nothing: we all need to unite around a reasonable candidate. That’s why I’m campaigning for Michael Chong. But I also need to know that my vote counts, and I can’t find a way to guarantee that. Harleen, have you figured that out yet?
G on
You’re not the only one who thinks this way. My friend did the same thing. She says that it’s too late for me to be able to join to vote in the Conservative election – you had to have become a member last month.
Isabella More on
Well listen up Harleen, many of the proposals that Leitch puts on the table are getting high ratings in polling (e.g. approximately 2/3 rds polled agree with vetting immigrants for Canadian values). Many in Canada are fed up with your type of Left leaning stance, just as in many other Western countries according to what I see and read lately.
David on