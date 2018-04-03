13 Things You Should Always Buy At Ikea That Cost Less Than $40

1.

2. Pendant lights

Statement lighting is expensive, but Ikea has an amazing selection for every room, most under $100. This industrial style one, for example, retails for just $40. Line three of them up over a kitchen island or just hang a single one above your dining room table. Ranarp pendant lamp, $40, Ikea.

3. Gift wrap

Possibly one of Ikea’s best kept secrets (especially around the holidays!) is their amazing selection of wrapping paper (and ribbon, tags and decorative tape!) that’s super affordable. This pack comes with five amazing designs for just about every occasion. Eklog gift wrap, $5/pack of 5, Ikea.

4. Storage baskets

These seagrass baskets are popping up all over décor magazines because of the beauty they add to any room while also providing storage. They’re usually customized with paint or other accessories like tassels, making them pretty expensive. The beauty of these is that they’re plain, meaning you can decorate them yourself or leave them as is. Fladis seagrass basket, $12, Ikea.

5. Pot lid organizers

$12 to keep your pot lids in one organized place? Enough said. Variera pot lid organizer, $13, Ikea.

6. Children’s seating

If you’re on the lookout for beautiful kids’ furniture that isn’t made of plastic, Ikea is the place. This armchair won’t cramp your living room style, and it’s a comfy place for your little one to curl up. Available in three additional colours. Poang children’s armchair, $40, Ikea.

7. Edison bulbs

This trendy bulb is back in style, and Ikea’s got all different sizes starting at just $5 a pop. The oversized ones are sold at lots of boutiques, but usually retail for over $20. Ikea’s got the oversized ones for just $12. Lunnom LED bulb, $12, Ikea.

8. Drinking glasses

Wine glasses can be expensive — but not at Ikea. Stock your bar full of these. At just $5 for a pack of six, that’s less than $1 a glass, making them perfect for large festive gatherings with friends. Svalka red wine glass, $5/pack of 6, Ikea.

9. Dish brushes

Perfect for scrubbing pots, these brushes have a suction cup at the bottom so they stay put on your sink. Their price means you can stock up on multiples when they start to get grubby. Plastis dish brush, $2, Ikea.

10. Hangers

Made from solid wood, these hangers are excellent for hanging heavy items of clothing like winter jackets and dress pants. At $6 for a pack of eight, you can stock up for every closet in your house. Bumerang hanger, $6/pack of 8, Ikea.

11. Frames

Custom-framing anything is a major investment, especially if you’re going for a statement gallery wall. Ikea frames come in all sizes at a reasonable cost, so you can frame your art yourself. Limhall frame, $4, Ikea.

12. Tealights

Pretty ambiance doesn’t need to be expensive. Stock up on a pack of 100 of these tealights to ensure your votives are never forgotten. $5/pack of 100, Ikea.

13. Storage carts

We all need more storage, right? This utility cart is on wheels, making it easy to move from room to room. It’s perfect for the bathroom, kitchen or any other room where you could use the extra shelving. It’s also available in two additional colours. Raskog utility cart, $35, Ikea.

14. Shower curtains