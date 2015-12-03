68% of Canadian women don’t call themselves a feminist

Of all the prying questions we put to Canadian women in our This is 40ish survey, “Do you consider yourself a feminist?” may have been the thorniest. When we reported today that the majority of 1,000 women polled — a full 68 percent — said they do not call themselves a feminist, Twitter lit up with people surprised and even a bit upset by the result.
According to @Chatelaine #ThisIs40ish survey, 68% of women surveyed do NOT identify as feminist. https://t.co/kATOknmvLe Boo!
Utterly fascinating. 68 per cent say they're not feminists and 40% never drink. Wowza https://t.co/Qu3VUnpozD
Feeling a little ill looking at the @Chatelaine survey where 68% of women said "no" they are not a feminist. WHAT IS HAPPENING?
Whether or not a Canadian woman identifies as a feminist also strongly depends on where they live, our survey data found.
Coast-to-coast: Women in Atlantic Canada half as likely to call themselves a feminist as women in BC #ThisIs40ish pic.twitter.com/IvU71YXHjL
When Chatelaine asked 40-odd women the question on camera last month, many struggled with the word itself, not necessarily the ideas feminism espouses. (Watch the video above.)
Interesting to see the women explain why they don't identify as feminist — even though their beliefs are feminist. https://t.co/YsurMdRlqq
So we put the question out to Twitter. And here’s what you had to say:
Big ol' feminist over here and happy to shout it! https://t.co/HcCzl1nZbx
For me label feels loaded & overused. But if I go by definition I check every.single.box. https://t.co/1nSlD1hQBd
Here's what @zchamu has to say about feminism. #ThisIs40ish pic.twitter.com/BMNGdB9k2N
@chatelaine Believe in equality, but not a feminist. Word has "negative" connotation for those 40+. Younger women embrace it more. #progress
@CityNews @Chatelaine There are many versions and definitions of the word and label "feminist".
So does feminism have a branding problem? We asked Twitter’s, Kirstine Stewart.
@sarahtrimble @Chatelaine or #genderpaygap then it seems to be understood.
What do we do to change that?
What does PM @JustinTrudeau's chief of staff think about the F-word? @telfordk weighs in. #ThisIs40ish pic.twitter.com/tw0LgvjYYu
Gloria Steinem — the grande dame of feminism herself — responded to the Chatelaine survey results on a visit to Toronto earlier this week. “Carefully nurtured stereotypes [are to blame]: Feminists have no sense of humour, they’re anti-men, they’re anti-sex. It’s all bullshit,” she said.
Perhaps the most heartening response came from the son of one of the women who participated in our This is 40ish video shoot last month.
“Just watched this video with my kids,” Jacki Yovanoff wrote on Facebook. “My 8-year-old son said “I’m a feminist!”
An interesting topic; almost a third of women surveyed consider themselves feminists! Isn’t that grand!
Oh yeah – FEMINISM has a problem alright.
https://youtu.be/49OeuLNxdAA
68% of women must be smart enough too do research and come to an unbiased opinion. Feminists do a lot of terrible things to people these days and it’s not just a small number of them. Many people avoid them because when you try too talk they scream buzzwords…
LOL that’s EXACTLY what happened recently. A woman started throwing in words like “intersectionality” and other nonsense to try to defend feminism. Weird thing is, she was a trans woman – there is an entire feminist community dedicated to EXCLUDING trans people, and feminists have historically been against effeminate men, so this is frankly as idiotic as joining the KKK as a black man. Couldn’t get sense out of her so had to placate her before she screamed “rapist” at me or something else typical of feminists.
If you research what “modern” day feminism is on college/university campuses… you’d distance yourself too. To be a feminist you have to believe that “All men hate women”… that one stopped me in my tracks and I immediately decided this can not be feminism. A few more steps… rape culture, 1 in 5 women sexually harassed (actual numbers are 4 out of 1000 harassed and 3.5 of 1000 raped… Obama must have been high when he was stating 1 in 5,,, not good when the government believes what they hear in lieu of fact checking). Then a wage gap (again Obama’s aids making him look stupid… and now some law to enforce work place gender equality… what’s there to enforce … I mean the equality laws were established in 1966 and available for everyone to use). Then something called “safe space”. Sounds innocent enough… aid for emotional trauma victims from shootings, violent criminal activity, family violence & real sexual attacks and rape. Nope. You disagree with someone and this causes you emotional trauma… clearly extreme verbal abuse. A guy walking several feet away causes you distress… sexual harassment. This is serious shit. In Missouri the President of University of Missouri lost his job over one of these “safe space” events. Lastly micro aggression’s (act of unintended discrimination)… ya but the problem is what constitutes one. There are a bunch of other stuff like man-splaining… man-spreading is a good laugh until you realize the research is publicly funded. The term Feminazi is used as a descriptor and rightfully so. They are ignoring the real issues such as work place equality and daycare. A good one is trying to understand why there is a disparity of female representation in all the areas in society vs simply asking for 50-50 as there will be valid reasons for portions of the disparity.
The title Feminist it self could be the problem. It is for me. I’ve supported and and where possible advocated for equal rights for women since I was a child which means a lot coming from an East Indian background where women/girls are severely restricted… but I will never consider myself a feminist. Why… because the very title says “fem” as in female. A title describes everything you stand for. Until you change the title you can never stand for equality. It served it’s purpose and changing the name will definitely increase your/our membership. HUMANIST… that’s what I call myself.
Thank goodness. Feminism is a dangerous, divisive, ignorant, and hypocritical movement that needs to be shut down for good.
Thank goodness.
