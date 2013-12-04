Six tips to creating a calming, monochromatic bedroom

1. Always spend money on the bed and the drapery. If you’re buying ready-made drapery panels, buy two panels for each side (minimum) and pay to have them hemmed to the correct length and joined together for fullness and a more custom look. So long as these two items look expensive, the rest can be filled in with bargain finds (bedding, lamps, dresser, upholstered chair etc.).
2. Storage in night tables. We always try and select night tables that are either chests of drawers or that have a drawer and/or cupboards. They are a great place for stashing smaller items and do double duty when dealing with smaller spaces.
3. Use a large print somewhere. Make a statement by either wallpapering the wall of the headboard or using a print on large euroshams on the bed. Too many little prints get busy without impact.
4. Cosy it up. Layer a large area rug if there is hardwood and be sure it leaves enough rug on either side of the bed so you can step out onto something soft.
5. Don’t go too bold or dramatic with the colour scheme. Select calming colours to create a soothing atmosphere.
6. Select furniture pieces that are not a ‘matching set’. We tend to like an upholstered headboard to mix it up with the heavier pieces. Bedrooms are a good spot for a family gallery of pics. If there is a large section of wall to work with, this is the perfect thing to fill it and add something personal to you.
Where can I purchase the night tables in the photo?
Schic on
The night tables are the Schnadig caracole Glam I. You can google it to find retailers near you.
Kia on
