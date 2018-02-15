Make A $49 Ikea Bed Look Expensive And More DIY Budget Bedroom Hacks

This week, in our video series The Home Primp, we undertook a small bedroom makeover — a lacklustre guest bedroom that desperately needed warmth and personality.

The small bedroom makeover challenge:

Though this guest bedroom had all the basics (cute curtains, a nice bed and a cozy rug), it was lacking personality and warmth.

The bedroom makeover process:

Home Editor Alexandra Gater focused on the bed area, adding a picture ledge with some fun art and photos, and updating the night table. A DIY wall sconce was an inexpensive way to add some flair.

How much we spent:

$179

Watch the full transformation above.

Products featured: