The Hottest Paint Colours For 2018

Every year, most major paint retailers release a colour of the year that sets the tone for the year’s paint trends. Last year, neutrals dominated the paint world, but in 2018, there’s no shying away from colour — vibrant ruby, sophisticated sage and rich black are this year’s hottest shades. Feeling inspired to paint the whole house red? Here are our favourite of the retailers’ colours of the year:

1. Teal

Oceanside SW 6496, Sherwin-Williams.



This cozy blue-green colour is a great pick if you’re looking to warm up a living room or home office. Its versatility means it can be paired with neutrals like beiges and taupes, or something bolder like a chartreuse yellow.

2. Sage

In The Moment T18-15, Behr.



This beautiful shade is perfect if you’re looking for a pop of colour, but aren’t ready to go with something super bold. It’s a fresh sage hue, perfect for a kitchen or accent wall.

3. Mauve

Malachite 405E, Para Colour Journeys.



Malachite is a rich neutral, and perfect if you’re looking for something sophisticated but colourful. It pairs amazingly with light and dark woods and creamy whites.

4. Black

6173-83 Cast Iron, Sico Paint.



This beautiful black can be used in just about any area of your home. Sico colour experts recommend pairing it with softer neutrals like a millennial pink or grey.

5. Red

Caliente AF-290, Benjamin Moore.



You can never go wrong with a bold pop of ruby red, especially in a dining room or kitchen. Tip: red makes a fantastic accent wall colour.