These are the biggest home decor trends of 2017. How to bring them into your home

Here’s 12 ways to bring warmth and glamour into your home this year.

2

1 of 12

Previous
Next
Photo, Sian Richards. Prop styling, Jen Evans.

1. Create serenity

In order to provide refuge from daily noise and chaos, our homes are becoming places of rest and simplicity where we embrace natural materials and unplug from our busy lives. Surround yourself with beautiful objects that create a calm and inviting space. Bottle opener, wrapped candle, bell, wood sculpture, Mjolk. Pitcher, chalk, Elte. Mugs, Penny Arcade Vintage. Scoop, Pimlico Gallery. Marble tray, HomeSense. Rubber band ball, Anthropologie.

 
Previous
Next

More:
8 paint colours designers always use
Winter is coming — here’s how to muck-proof your entryway
10 pets lounging in beautiful interiors that will give you the warm fuzzies

2 comments on “These are the biggest home decor trends of 2017. How to bring them into your home

  1. Where can I buy the book shelf item shown under One For The Books #3 Stack Em on page 39 of the February 2017 magazine?

    Reply

  2. Good to know those home decor trends for 2017. I found a company called Furnishr and they did the interior design for me, letting me enjoy my new year with a beautiful home. If you’d be interested, check them out to get inspirations.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources