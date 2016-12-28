These are the biggest home decor trends of 2017. How to bring them into your home

In order to provide refuge from daily noise and chaos, our homes are becoming places of rest and simplicity where we embrace natural materials and unplug from our busy lives. Surround yourself with beautiful objects that create a calm and inviting space. Bottle opener, wrapped candle, bell, wood sculpture, Mjolk. Pitcher, chalk, Elte. Mugs, Penny Arcade Vintage. Scoop, Pimlico Gallery. Marble tray, HomeSense. Rubber band ball, Anthropologie.