15 Adorable Cactus-Inspired Home Decor Items You Need in Your Life

Sit down, pineapples. The cactus craze has taken over. You can find this print practically everywhere this summer — on cushions, tableware, even wallpaper. It’s great for adding a bit of desert-inspired whimsy to your place — and pairs beautifully with warm metals and woven furniture.
Whether you like the classic green plant, or are looking for a colourful variation, we’ve got you covered. Take a look below at our 15 favourite cactus-inspired home decor items.