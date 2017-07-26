Home Decor

15 Adorable Cactus-Inspired Home Decor Items You Need in Your Life

The cactus craze isn’t over yet. Here’s how to get the look.

Sit down, pineapples. The cactus craze has taken over. You can find this print practically everywhere this summer — on cushions, tableware, even wallpaper. It’s great for adding a bit of desert-inspired whimsy to your place — and pairs beautifully with warm metals and woven furniture.

Whether you like the classic green plant, or are looking for a colourful variation, we’ve got you covered. Take a look below at our 15 favourite cactus-inspired home decor items.

Self-adhesive (removable) wallpaper

$43, etsy.com

