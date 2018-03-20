Home Decor

The 10 Best Grey Paint Colours Designers Always Use

Grey, everyone’s favourite warm neutral, is a go-to for cabinets, walls and more.

by

Grey is the perfect hue if you’re scared to commit to colour — but don’t want to go as neutral as white. We asked some of Canada’s top designers and trend forecasters what their go-to greys are. The picks range from almost white to greys with blue undertones — and there’s a colour here for every room.

Light and airy grey
10
view slideshow
Photos

 

Watch: How To Create A Functional Living/Dining Room In A Teeny Tiny Space — For Under $300
Resources