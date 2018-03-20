The 10 Best Grey Paint Colours Designers Always Use

1. Light and airy grey

“Our kitchen and dining room are going to be painted this exact colour (Grey Owl 2137-60 by Benjamin Moore) in our new home and I’m so excited for this change, everyone knows how much I love my whites!! This is a nice LIGHT creamy grey that isn’t too stark and is classic and clean!” — Jillian Harris.

2. Dark grey

“Shades On (T17-10) by Behr brings in a bit more drama to create a bolder look with other rich jewel tones. Tip: Go a bit darker with your grey for more drama, especially in smaller spaces like a powder room.” — Natalia David, Trend & Design Manager, The Home Depot Canada.

3. The every-room grey

“Stone Eagle (HGSW1456) by HGTV HOME/Sherwin Williams is my go-to shade because it is the PERFECT GREY. It is beautiful because it is both warm and cool which makes it a chameleon colour for most spaces in most lights. I rely on colours like this when asked to pick a grey colour without seeing the space.” — Tiffany Pratt, designer, author & maker.

4. Grey-blue

“Smoke (2122-40) by Benjamin Moore is grey with a hint of robin’s egg blue. A really timeless way to incorporate colour is to pick a grey with a subtle tint added to it — Smoke is the perfect choice for someone wanting color but afraid of the commitment! We’re using this colour in our new laundry room cabinetry. Can’t wait to add pops of white in this space, I think it’ll look so amazing against this grey!!” — Jillian Harris, host of Love It or List It Vancouver & Love It or List It Too.

5. Understated grey

“I love Ammonite (274) by Farrow & Ball because it is a no brainer. It is the kind of grey that you can consider all-purpose to make things feel fresh yet moody! Anybody of any style in any space can consider this ‘THE ONE’ because it can be treated as a shade of white.” — Tiffany Pratt.

6. Interior

“Laid Back Grey (T17-09) by Behr is lighter than Shades On, but will still bring drama and create a bold look.” — Natalia David.

7. Soft grey

“Lamp Room Gray (88) by Farrow & Ball is bolder than I would typically go but I think its contemporary feel would look great in so many spaces!” — Jillian Harris.

8. Warm grey

Revere Pewter (HC-172) by Benjamin Moore has warm undertones, perfect for a living room or bedroom, and is one of Benjamin Moore’s most popular greys. Tip: “When choosing a gray paint colour, be sure to view your options at home and compare the paint chips to other furniture and textile items in the space to determine which colour compliments best.” — Sharon Grech, Colour & Design Expert at Benjamin Moore.

9. Dusty grey

“Close knit (T17-01) from Behr goes well with very soft pastel colours and bright accent pops. Try pairing it with splashes of yellow, bright blue-green and dusky blue.” — Natalia David.

10. Light grey