We Got A Sneak Peek At The 2018 IKEA Catalogue — Here’s What We’re Most Excited About

The 2018 Ikea catalogue (a.k.a the Swedish decor bible) lands on doorsteps across Canada this Monday, and in stores on the 26th. Here’s what we’re most excited about:

1. Tons of new product. Like this wall-mounted bookcase, perfect for small spaces.

2. Furniture made from repurposed materials. Not only are these Kungsbacka cabinet doors an on-trend black colour, they’re also made from recycled wood and plastic water bottles.

3. Products perfect for small-space living. Like these shelves, perfect for above a desk, that feature storage above and below.

4. Dual-purpose furniture. No space for a coffee table? Store your current reads under this couch. Genius.

5. The Ypperlig collection. This gorgeous, Scandi-inspired line created in collaboration with the drool-worthy Danish design company Hay hits stores this fall — and we can’t wait to see what minimal, gorgeous designs will be on offer.

