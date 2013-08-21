How to handle a crush when you’re already committed

The new guy at work — what a catch! He’s cute, funny and oh-so considerate. Oddly drawn to this new colleague, you find yourself passing by his desk more frequently, exchanging “hilarious” email forwards, wearing lip-gloss for the first time in years and trading your standard work pants and cardigan for flirty summer dresses.
If you were single, all of these things could signal the beginning of a fun, flirty relationship. But you’re not single, you’ve got a loving committed partner and you want to keep it that way — the question is how?
Here are five expert tips for ensuring that a harmless crush remains that way and doesn’t threaten your commitment to your partner.
1. Remember that it’s natural
Though you may think you’re the worst wife/girlfriend in the world for even thinking that someone else is funnier, cuter or sexier than your undisputed one true love, the truth is that you’re not evil, you’re just human. In fact, you’ve only succumbed to the same natural phenomenon as millions of other good, decent men and women.
“Developing a crush on someone other than your long term partner is normal,” says Vancouver-based sex therapist Teesha Morgan.
“Just because you are in a relationship doesn’t mean you suddenly stop noticing beautiful people. Crushes on bosses, coworkers, cute coffee shop attendees, waitresses, neighbours and anyone else you come into contact with on a regular basis is bound to happen, and that’s OK.”
2. Have control
Now that we’ve established your fragile humanity, let’s get one thing clear: Fantasies are fine and so are butterflies in your stomach when you’re in the presence of your secret crush. It’s how you behave in the face of temptation that reveal your character.
“Butterflies in our stomach that jump and flutter when they enter the room isn’t something that can really be controlled. What can be controlled are your actions,” explains Morgan.
“If you are making regular coffee dates with your coworker crush because you just want to spend time with them for example, then you are beginning to cross that line between a normal crush from afar, to a slippery slope of emotional or physical infidelity.”
Morgan’s advice is to cast a net over those butterflies. Let them flutter and flit internally until they die a natural death. Butterflies, both real and metaphorical, have a short lifespan.
3. Take some time to look at yourself
Obsessive thoughts are the hallmark of an intense crush, but instead of fixating on the object of your longing, change tacks.
Instead, consider all of those feelings as an opportunity to reflect on where you’re at emotionally and psychologically.
Obsessive thinking is a “red flag” says Toronto-based psychotherapist Aviva Mayers. “It indicates it’s time to reflect on our current, committed relationship and what may be going on there (or not going on) that is causing us to be so swept away by someone else.”
For example, a crush may reveal that you’re not having as much fun with your partner as you used to and have fallen into bad habits. Additionally, it may indicate that you’ve allowed too much emotional distance to crop up between you and your partner, says Mayers. If that’s the case then there’s a solution. Spend less time thinking about that cute guy at work and more quality time with your partner and make sure it’s time spent laughing, talking, and confiding in one another.
4. Acknowledge if you’re feeling lonely
Keep your crush to yourself, but if you’re feeling lonely or undesirable or just missing some affection from your significant other, that’s information your partner should know.
“It isn’t necessary for our partner to know about the content of our fantasies, nor that we are even having them, but rather to be engaged in a discussion with them about what we are needing or missing in the relationship and how we can get it from them, in order that the two of us feel closer again,” says Mayers.
5. Remember that you’ve been through a lot together — and that should be cherished
Research into the science of commitment suggests that couples that grow together, stay together. Complacency is the enemy of development, so keep the love alive by continually experiencing new places, ideas and experiences with your partner. Don’t shut down or shut him or her out when you’re feeling isolated and confused, rather for the health of your union, draw your beloved closer and decide to take on the world — with all of its temptations, joys, sorrows and struggles — together.
Have you ever had an innocent crush? Tell us how you handled it in the comment section below.
That was really helpful I am beginning to run into these grey areas at work. Thanks!
Patricia on
I didn’t handle it well unfortunately. I need these steps. I am focused on what is more important but it is super hard!!!
Sweetheart on
Thank you so much for this…I was feeling a certain way about my “crush” but now I know it’s normal.
John on
Me too.
hello kitty on
I have been dating the same man for about 6 years . I recently have developed a “crush” on one of my castmates of a show that I participate in once a year. I felt so bad, even guilty, that I was having these feelings. Especially when my SO and I had to give him a ride home one night when he was having car trouble :/ I’m just glad to know I wasn’t the only one having these problems. Hopefully I can now get it out of the way.
Miranda on
Miranda how did you end up getting over your crush? Any advise? It’s been two months and I still feel like a teenage crush sick puppy!
Crush sick puppy on
how’s everything now dear? I am having the same case. what should we do with this crazy situation?
zingy on
It started out as staring at each other far too often. Then it developed into chatting, texting, and confiding. One day we kissed each other. To this day, I am rather disappointed in myself for kissing someone other than my significant other and I have to live with that.
Wheeler on
Avoidance works wonders. Had many crushes over the years. As soon as I crush I avoid them as much as possible. Eventually it goes away.
Candice on
I’ve been in a relationship with my partner for almost a year now. We’ve been through a lot together and I’m completely In love, But three weeks ago I met a guy in a public place and what started as a harmless friendship is getting to the “Obsessive thoughts” stage. It’s kinda funny because we haven’t seen each other since then and we only talk through Facebook so I really don’t understand how on earth did I develop this feelings, but truth be told they’re still there. Next week we are going to get some drinks after work (First and hopefully last time we met each other) and after that he’s moving to another city so hopefully this nightmare will be over and I’ll be able to continue my life with my awesome partner
GG on
I found out my GF of 4.5 years had a crush on one of her friends. We were in a LDR. Instead of talking to me, however, she broke up with me for a month, and then planned out how to throw herself at her crush to see if there was anything there. I’d say she should have read this article first, or grown up and had the emotional maturity to talk about what was bothering her instead of blindsiding me. Needless to say, I broke up with her once I found out how she was specifically planning to beat out some other girl for this guy. Fuck her, and no, crushes aren’t normal – a committed relationship needs to be committed to each other.
Pharasma on
This is an excellent article, but there is one thought experiment I’d like to add:
You’re partly having a crush on this new person because they’re exactly this: New to you. You are seeing them as a projection rather than a cimplex yet mundane person. Thus, I find it very helpful to imagine what I would feel like if I had been with them for as long as I am with my partner. It would very likely be the same situation, probably with someone else as my crush. This picture relativises (is that a word?) the crush because the long term relationships we seek out individually will be built on the same hopes and expectations. This new person will not change the “hardship” a long term relation can be (and often is, from time to time).
Alex on
extremely helpful insight. thank you so much. you really helped me
kyle on
I get butterflies when I see him, And when I do I curse at myself for feeling that way. I’m in a LDR with my fantastic and wonderful boyfriend of 6 years, he’s a coworker I just recently started talking to. I was probably attracted to him because he and my boyfriend have certain similarities but I feel like there’s something more. I wanted to get this crush over so I thought about being straight up honest to him and telling him everything, even my feelings for him, but today I’m starting to notice he isn’t rejecting me. We laugh a lot, he searches for me just to talk to me, and as I’m typing this I feel like the worst person in the world. It’s so hard for me not to talk to him, I think I straight up need to talk to him and make things clear before things get out of hand.
Dyanna on
Hi there i myself in my current relationship had a crush but my partner is having a crush and i found out the other day.
I’m finding it hard to deal with because she used to be a close friend of mine and we stopped talking alot, and my partner took on talking to her and hanging out with her more then i did and now he seema to think he has a crush on her bow we’ve been together for almost 3 yrs and I’ve never crushed on anyone while being with him. I’m wondering maybe it’s because I’ve gotten comfortable now that I’ve stopped being fun and exciting. But theres another thing. See this girl is very much one of the boys as i am and he sees alot of his old best guy friend who he no longer talks to in her can that also be another thing like he’s crushing on her because he misses his mate ? And she is exactly like him in personality?
I don’t want to lose my partner i do love him lots i just want to make things change so his “love” focus is on me and no one else? Is there any suggestions you could give me that might liven up things so he realizes that i love him and i am fun ???
Erin on
Having to read this makes me feel at ease thinking I’m not the only that is having this issue. I’m in a commited relatioship of 3 years and I’m starting to have a crush on one of my friends, usually I fantisize him with me and my partner in a 3-way. To let you know I haven’t crossed any lines, any red flags, or did any action to cheat on my man. I know the reason why I’m having these crushes is because I’m not having sex, kissing, or snuggling with my man within 3months. His medication has a side effect that keeps him off from being intimate in the matter. I’m just being strong about it and when we do get intimate my crush disapears. I still find my boyfriend irresistable and the sexiest man in the world It’s just I get lonely sometimes like I need to be touched. Usually, I touch myself but where I’m living doesn’t let me have that privacy.
Sweetflower on
This is the best article and best comment section I’ve read on this issue. I’ve been with my man for 4 years and I love him deeply. A new guy started at the place I intern. I was completely taken aback by the new guy: gorgeous, sweet, shy, and smart. I’ve seen cute guys before and just giggled but this time I started fantasizing about what it would be like to go out with him or sleep with him. I cannot stop thinking of this guy. What’s worse is that this guy is my supervisor for my internship. Luckily my internship will end next week and I can stop obsessing over him.
But this lil episode forced me to admit (and discuss) the problems I have had with my man over the last year. Issues intensified over the summer (during my internship) because we barely saw and talked to each. Then here comes this gorgeous man who is showing me some attention!
While my man is not “threatened” by this crush, he was sad to hear about the issues I kept to myself. We both agreed we have a communication issue and will try to work through things.
Daisy on
The guilt of having an innocent crush has been completely crushing me on the inside. As a child of divorce and my significant other’s parents also going through a divorce, the hope of everlasting love seems unrealistic and unattainable. When this crush developed, it consumed me, in a negative way. This article has opened my eyes to the fact that it is just human to have attractions or simple crushes. The “Camp Effect” is definitely in play. Being farther from my SFO, and closer to the coworker crush, I saw the coworker more frequently than the SOF. Hopefully I can take the advice of this skit.
Jess on
This is really helpful. Thanks! About a year ago, I started having recurring dreams about an old friend whom I had always had a little crush on and with whom I had a little fling about 10 years ago, right before I met my husband. We both handled the fling terribly. Things are still a little uncomfortable between us (we don’t live in the same place, but he is still in our home town and we have many mutual friends) but the dreams reignited the crush and I can’t shake it. I love my husband, he would be really upset if he knew about this, and I really want to be friends again with my crush and to make the awkwardness go away. Easier said than done since the discomfort seems mutual. I’m going to try to implement some of this advice and see what happens! If nothing else, it is helpful to remember that my fantasies are based on an idealized version of my crush and not on the actual person who exists in the real world!
MissMayaPapaya on
Thank you this was very helpful!!
Joey on
I’ve been in relationship with my girlfriend since 6 years. During first few years I noticed other girls and found them interresting sometimes but it was quite easy to cope with. Real problem started about year and half ago when I couldn’t cope with crush to one girl from my previous job. To solve it I changed my job. I told about this crush to my girlfriend. Unfortunately after few months I have even worse problem. I crushed to girl from my new work. It’s even worse because previous girl was just my coworker and I didn’t talk to her at all and somehow this new girl became a friend of mine. We spend some time together, drink coffee communicate via fb etc. I’m completelly lost. Don’t wan’t to hurt my girlfriend but I cannot change my job every time such situation happens.
Man on
This isn’t the first time I’ve had a crush while in a relationship with my current boyfriend (close to three years now). And in the past it had gone away, so I’m kinda expecting that in this situation as well, but this time I see my crush at work every day. We started as friends and then recently while we started talking and joking I just noticed something different between us, like an air of flirting. I shrugged it off, but then I thought about it more and more like how awful I was to do this. But after reading the article, I think I just need to understand the line to which this may continue or not. In the end, I’m going to take a vacation from work and spend more quality time with my boyfriend. Wish me luck and same goes to everyone else.
Jamie on
Well I’m a guy. We have been short a person for a while now at work, so we finally got a new person and she’s in training, when I first saw her, my heart dropped, I started sweating and got really nervous. Somehow my “dream girl” was the perfect candidate for the job. Dark hair, white skin, intelligent and tall. I am quite aware I have a love that works at a completely different job and I have been battling this for a while now, she will be coming on to my shift later on next month but each and everyday I am preparing myself mentally for this. I told my lady about the new co-worker but I never mentioned I have a crush and don’t plan to, as the article said, the crush will die out soon. I absolutely hope so. This new co-worker is something else and I need to stay committed to my current partner. I don’t believe in cheating or infidelity. I have to remain faithful. That’s just who I am.
Anonymous on
How did you deal with it!?? I’m in the same boat. I’m
A girl but same issue. It’s killing me every day and I don’t know what to do about it! Any advise?
Crush sick puppy on
Here’s my story…I’ve been with my partner for 7 years now and started to have a crush on a lad I worked with around November last year. It got to a point where I thought I must be falling out of love with my partner and considered leaving him!
I got too obsessive and my partner started to pick up on the changes in my behaviour. He checked up on me and found messages on my phone, which were harmless but slightly flirtatious.
I admitted I’d been talking to a guy at work. I didn’t tell him about the butterflies etc. . But I did tell him that the guy made me laugh and we got on.
My partner was hurt and thought I’d fallen out of love with him. Seeing him upset made me think about how much we’d been through and I tried to imagine my life with out him…I couldn’t. I love him, and we’re supposed to be planning a future together.
I had to think realistically about my crush and remember all the good things about my partner.
my crush lives with his girlfriend, has two children and was a big flirt with all the women at work..hes more outgoing and confident than my partner which is what I think attracted me to him…but he was so up himself too!
It’s been hard to get over my crush but I know there was no way I could risk my relationship for that. How would I have felt if it was my partner doing that across me?
Even though my partner is a creature of habit and isn’t always up for trying anything too adventurous, I know I can trust him..he says he’d never cheat on me..I know he’s kind and thoughtful and has some respect for women… What more could I ask for?
My crush made me appreciate what I have.
I think sometimes our expectations affect our judgement of people and circumstances.. but if you look at the bigger picture, you realise you already have something that others would die for.
Crush bug survivor on
This is one of the best comments on here. Thank you
K crush on
I just recently had a crush on a client at work. He worked out 5 days/ week, had big muscles and was super nice. After he indicated that he had a crush on me, I started developing feelings for him. I messaged him on Facebook first, then we started talking. I eventually gave him my number. I had been talking to him for a couple weeks. He texted me one day saying that I was beautiful I front of my boyfriend and he called him and reemed him out and told him that I was already in a relationship. I almost got kicked out on the street for that. I texted my crush in the am and apologized for everything. He asked me to not text him again. This was a first time betrayal incident that I’ve ever done before. I guess I just found him irresistible and I still like him, but have too much on my plate to leave my boyfriend, find a new place and start over with someone else. I should’ve just been honest about how I was feeling from the start.
Sophie on
How would any of you handle if you met your high school crush that you haven’t talked to for 22 years and now the feelings comes back And you are currently married and she is on the process of divorce? Conversation with her is more logical than the wife?
Confuse man on
I have it kinda bad for my coworker after i graduated. He is really refreshing, smart, genuine guy, he smells so good too. I told my boyfriend about a month in, that i started to have feelings for my coworker and that i wanted to end it cleanly cuz i couldnt bear it. We both werent ready emotionally to end the relationship so we have been working through this really rough patch. Ive flitted between sorta crossing the line by eating lunch with him or asking to play online games with him like shooter co-op games. It seems like he liked me first and at first i was like oh no – i gotta shut u down like any other guy for the last 5 years of dating my boyfriend… but for the first time i thik i found a guy i really connect with and like. But once it got to the point where i seriously considered breaking up cleanly for the 2nd time i realized i hadnt been seeing the reality of what going out with my coworker would actually entail. thats not why i decided to stay in the relationship. i realized he and I really dont know much about each other and that we come from very different back grounds which isnt why but was something i didnt even think about. When I talked about how hard this was for me to feel guilty all the time just liking him at all, he said he didnt want me to stress out or feel uncomfortable so he kept his distance. I was sad that it got awkward for my coworker to interact with me but i realized i should try really work it out with my boyfriend instead of giving in. I learned a lot from this experience and I am working on myself more. It feels great in some ways. It was hard.
Kat-kris on
I’ve gotten into a serious relationship at a young age but I do feel very connected to my fiancé and I am very confident and excited for our future together.. Unfortunately I’ve had a few little cryshes here and there but theyve meant nothing and fade away. A guy I’ve had on and off crushes on for years I now see everyday in my environment and I’ve felt so terrible for thinking about him instead of my boyfriend. I tried dealing with my feelings by talking to a trusted friend I always go to for this type of advice and I’ve even written my feelings down on paper and disposed of it. I decided to read a bunch of articles since I feel so bad and frustrated and I think this article was the most helpful so far. I really hope my crush can fade away now.
Prefer Not To Say on