The dangers of a sedentary lifestyle are well known, and office work is a primary culprit. But you can take action to combat the aches and pains that come with working at a desk for eight hours a day. Make a point to move once an hour — even if it’s just walking to the bathroom that’s on the far side of the building, or sending material to a printer that’s on the other side of the office. And if you find yourself unable to get away, take 10 minutes and work through these stretches, recommended by Chatelaine contributing fitness editor Assata McKenzie during a recent Facebook Live — without even leaving your cubicle.

