4 New Diet Coke Flavours (Zesty Blood Orange?!) Are Coming To Canada

Diet Coke is getting an extreme makeover. But for those who can’t live without DC, don’t worry; it’s all about aesthetics. When the new Diet Coke lands in Canada next month, it’ll taste the same, albeit with sleek, skinny cans. In additional to a leaner Diet Coke package, there will also be four new diet flavours to choose from.

Sales for the popular calorie-free drink have been falling over the past few years and Coca-Cola thinks it’s because its younger consumers (those pesky millennials!) are reaching for trendier beverages — such as French-sounding sparkling water La Croix — instead of pop.

“Millennials are now thirstier than ever for adventures and new experiences, and we want to be right by their sides,” said Rafael Acevedo, Coca-Cola North America’s group director for Diet Coke, in a news release. “Through extensive consumer research, we learned that younger Americans have an affinity for bold, yet refreshing and great-tasting, flavours in their favourite foods and beverages — from hoppy craft beers to spicy sauces.”

Coke hopes to win over these adventure-seeking, IPA-slinging youngsters with Diet Coke flavours like feisty cherry, ginger lime, zesty blood orange and the one we’re most dubious about — twisted mango. But we’ll keep an open mind because generally, Coke’s flavoured offerings have been delicious (we’re looking at you, discontinued vanilla Coke).

Along with introducing some La Croix-inspired flavours and a can that resembles Red Bull’s, Diet Coke’s new marketing campaign is a full-on millennial thirst trap. Along with literally using that term to describe its new flavours, the brand called its cans “Insta-worthy” and put out Boomerangs to introduce them across social media.

And this isn’t the first time a major soda brand to get in on the flavoured sparkling water trend — remember Crystal Pepsi, which made a brief reappearance this summer? Fizzy water may never be a health food, it’s still considered better for you than a can of Coke, even if it’s diet. But big soda seems to hope this re-brand will make it less like a guilty pleasure and more of an everyday thirst quencher, like seltzer.