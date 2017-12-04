Our 20 Favourite Cookbooks Of 2017

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Dust off your bookshelf and make some space: you’re going to want at least one (or five) of these amazing 2017 cookbooks in your personal library. From recipes exploring the cuisines of Thailand, Mexico and Syria to mouth-watering plant-based dishes (by a celebrated Canadian food blogger) and decadent treats from one of our favourite chefs across the pond, these books are guaranteed to inspire you in the kitchen in 2018 — and the best news is — if you can’t narrow it down there’s still time to add to your holiday wish-list.
This charming book cleverly breaks cooking down to four essential elements and explains how each affects flavour. Samin Nostrat shares indispensable techniques in an approachable style using fun, beautiful illustration to bring the lessons to life. Perfect for cooks at any level.