Contests

Product of the Year 2018

Enter for your chance to win a selection of Product of the Year Canada 2018 winning products, valued at approximately $1300.

by

Product of the Year 2018 Contest Banner

*No purchase necessary. Contest closes May 10, 2018. Open to residents of Canada over the age of majority (excluding residents of Quebec). Prize: A selection of 2018 Product of the Year winning products, valued at approximately $1300. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Must correctly answer a mathematical skill-testing question to win. Full contest rules at Chatelaine.com/poycontest.
Resources