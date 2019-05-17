33 Of The Best Plus-Size Stores Across Canada

Canadian plus size stores across the country

Addition Elle. Founded in Montreal in 1980, AE has become synonymous with Canadian plus fashion. They carry sizes X to 4X (12 to 26) and offer designer brands like Rachel Roy, Ashley Graham and Love & Legend.

H&M+. You’ll find affordable basics and fashion-forward separates at this retailer from sizes 14 to 26.

Joe Fresh.

Working out has never looked so chic thanks to Joe Fresh’s extended sizes for their activewear line, which debuted in July 2018. The launch follows their creation of a plus line for their women’s clothing collection back in fall 2017, featuring the same great styles and prices in a more inclusive range (up to size 22). The plus collection features trendy separates as well as plenty of chic basics.

Pennington’s. Owned by the same company as Addition Elle (Reitman’s), you’ll also find underwear, swimwear, office-friendly outfits and summery dresses in sizes X to 6X (14 to 34), plus trendy lines like Melissa McCarthy.

Reitmans. Offering an extensive range of jeans and trouser fits and silhouettes for sizes 14-22, this Canadian retailer has you covered from work to weekend.

Suzy Shier. This Canadian retailer carries a trendy and affordable plus-size collection, Curve Appeal, in stores and online in sizes 1X to 3X.

Toni Plus. Find trendy denim, smart blazers, chic jackets and more in sizes 14 to 22 at one of their locations in Alberta, B.C., Ontario and Quebec, or online.

Alberta

Calgary

Full Figure Fashions. This family-owned and operated business offers quality consignment items in sizes 14 and up, along with shoes, purses and jewellery.

Calgary and Edmonton (also in Kelowna, Vancouver, Surrey, New Westminster, and Langley, B.C.)

Fashion Addition 14+. Find sophisticated, work-friendly options from designers like Joseph Ribkoff and Eileen Fisher.

Grand Prairie

D.Luxe Style. Check out versatile pieces in XS to 3X at this shop. Many of their items are made in Canada.

British Columbia

Langley

Forever Yours Lingerie. Specializing in personalized bra fittings, this shop offers sizes in B to K cups, with 28 to 50-inch band sizes.

Lucy Clothing. Around 60 percent of this store is made in Canada. Find office-friendly looks and summery dresses in sizes 12 to 24.

Vancouver

Cherry Velvet Plus Studio. Shop online for a retro-inspired dress (think polka dots and A-lines), offered in sizes XS through 4X. You can also make an appointment for an in-store personalized shopping experience.

Victoria

Bodacious. Cute dresses and colourful clothing in sizes 10 to 24, along with unique local accessories, give this shop its charm.

Something More. This shop offers high-quality clothing and accessories for business and special occasions in sizes 14 to 24.

Manitoba

Winnipeg

The BraBar & Panterie. Find bras available in A to K-cup (and band sizes from 30 to 50 inches) here, along with a range of cup-sized swimwear from D to HH cups.

Second Sensation. This second-hand shop offers all sizes of suits, jeans and tops from XS to 14+, in “like new” condition (they generally don’t accept items over two years old).

New Brunswick

Subscribe To Our Newsletters For Style And Shopping Tips, Straight To Your Inbox

Moncton

Boutique 2ième Look. This women’s consignment store carries mid to high-end brand name clothing in “excellent condition” in sizes sizes 8 to 18.

Saint John

In Pursuit Mobile Boutique. Catch this pink truck (which offers stylish floral dresses and more in sizes XS to 3X) streetside in Uptown Saint John, or make a personal shopping appointment.

Newfoundland and Labrador

St. John’s

Le Boudoir. With two locations, this lingerie shop (which also carries swimwear) offers regular and plus sizes, as well as expert fittings.

Nova Scotia

Sydney

Kreative Design. The inventory at this shop is ever-changing, so it’s best to head to the store to see what plus-sized items are on offer (like sleek suits for work).

Ontario

Mississauga

Sexy Plus. This trendy shop specializes in sexy club wear, plus dresses, classic styles and select intimates, in sizes XL to 5X.

How To Find The Best Bras For A Large Bust — And Avoid The Dreaded Uniboob

Voluptuous. Find fashion-forward jumpsuits, bodycon dresses, and more in sizes 12 to 24.

Ottawa (also in Toronto and Quebec City)

Kaliyana. Canadian designer Jana Kalous offers creative, original pieces (like her three-piece cotton and jersey Anti-Suit) for sizes six to 22.

Toronto

Gussied Up. From cocktail dresses to blazers to swimwear, more than half of the product in the store comes from Canada (including designers Joseph Ribkoff and Cartise) and is available in 1X to 3X.

Your Big Sister’s Closet. Make over your wardrobe here, with 12+ clothing that’s on-trend and suitable for work and play.

Prince Edward Island

Charlottetown

Dow’s. Find a selection of formal, business and casual wear for men and women in this P.E.I. department store. Sizes go up to XL, with the odd piece up to 1XL.

Quebec

Claire France. With locations all over Quebec (and also in Ontario and N.B.), this retailer offers trendy apparel in sizes 1X to 4X.

Montreal

Boutique Taille Plus. This retailer specializes in European plus collections in sizes 16-30, from casual to career to formal wear.

Oppen’s. Find outerwear, work wear and travel outfits here in sizes 12 to 26.

Ritsi. Since 1993, this shop has offered sizes 6 to 24 in the form of higher-end, quality apparel that’s perfect for the office, weekends and important events.

Gatineau

Mode et Distinction. If you’re looking for sophisticated casual and workwear, check out this shop for sizes 14+.

Saskatchewan

Regina

Extraordinary Woman. As Regina’s first and only consignment store exclusively for plus-sized women (14+), this shop offers a selection of “gently used, nearly-new” fashions.

Saskatoon

Better Off Duds. This store specializes in “gender and size inclusive vintage and collectable clothing” from the ‘60s to ‘90s (for men and women) in all sizes, including 14+.