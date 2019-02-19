26 Supremely Versatile Plus-Size Dresses You Can Wear Anywhere

When you find a go-with-everything dress that fits you right, it becomes a wardrobe staple. And, if you’re in the market for a new little number to wear out this season you’re in luck — there are so many chic styles hitting racks this month. From party-ready sparkly frocks to floral maxi dresses you can wear now and into spring, here are 26 plus-size dresses that work for any occasion.

1. Addition Elle Knot Front Dress, $129, additionelle.com 2. Asos Design Curve Lace Mix Twist Front Midi Dress, $80, asos.com 3. Eloquii Tie Front Easy Dress, $120 US, eloquii.com 4. Torrid Sheer Lace Yoke Knit Maxi Dress, $75 US, torrid.com 5. Modcloth Your Time to Shine Maxi Dress, $129 US, modcloth.com 6. Eloquii Bow Shoulder Fit and Flare Dress, $120 US, eloquii.com 7. Forever 21 Plus Size Open Shoulder Ruffle Dress, $60, forever21.com 8. Old Navy Waist-Defined Plus-Size Faux-Wrap Georgette Dress, $55, oldnavy.com 9. Addition Elle Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle-Sleeve Dot Dress, $139, additionelle.com 10. H&M+ Sequined Dress, $109, hm.com 11. Asos Design Curve Kimono Pleated Maxi Skater Dress, $80, asos.com 12. Violeta by Mango Guipure Gown, $120, mango.com 13. Le Château Gabardine Belted Sheath Dress, $126, lechateau.com 14. Le Château Floral Ruched Sheath Dress, $99, lechateau.com 15. Rachel Rachel Roy Ruffle Hem Faux Wrap Midi Dress, $207, nordstrom.com 16. City Chic Spot Flock Dress, $124, nordstrom.com 17. Eloquii Lace Fit and Flare Dress, $199 US, eloquii.com 18. Vince Camuto Plus Long Sleeve Floral Glitter Dress, $120, thebay.com 19. Modcloth Illuminated Elegance Chiffon Maxi Dress, $119 US, modcloth.com 20. H&M+ V-Neck Dress, $40, hm.com 21. Old Navy Plus-Size Twist-Front Bodycon Dress, $40, oldnavy.com 22. Loft Plus Polka Dot Wrap Midi Dress, $125, loft.com 23. Pisarro Nights Embellished Three Quarter Sleeve Gown, $331, nordstrom.com 24. Torrid Black Illusion Mesh Skater Dress, $65 US, torrid.com 25. Violeta by Mango Vichy Check Dress, $119, mango.com 26. Forever 21 Plus Size Surplice Maxi Dress, $95, forever21.com