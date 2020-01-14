Fashion

16 Colourful Picks From Lululemon’s New Designer Collab

The collection features fashion label Roksanda’s trademark feminine silhouettes, sculptural shapes and colour-blocked hues.

by

After a successful first collaboration back in October, Lululemon has once again teamed up with London-based fashion designer Roksanda Ilinčić to bring her fashion label’s feminine silhouettes and sculptural shapes to the Vancouver-founded company’s beloved designs. With brand new styles and classic Lululemon pieces reimagined in Roksanda’s bold style and trademark colour-blocked hues, the 16-piece “street-to-sweat” collection is just at home in a trendy brunch spot as it is at the gym. Below, our favourite pieces from Lululemon’s colourful new collection.

Face Forward Define Jacket

Oversized puff sleeves give Lululemon's iconic Define jacket a bold new look.

 

$178, lululemon.com
