16 Colourful Picks From Lululemon’s New Designer Collab

After a successful first collaboration back in October, Lululemon has once again teamed up with London-based fashion designer Roksanda Ilinčić to bring her fashion label’s feminine silhouettes and sculptural shapes to the Vancouver-founded company’s beloved designs. With brand new styles and classic Lululemon pieces reimagined in Roksanda’s bold style and trademark colour-blocked hues, the 16-piece “street-to-sweat” collection is just at home in a trendy brunch spot as it is at the gym. Below, our favourite pieces from Lululemon’s colourful new collection.

Gallery Lululemon Roksanda-January 2020 Face Forward Define Jacket Oversized puff sleeves give Lululemon's iconic Define jacket a bold new look. $178, lululemon.com.