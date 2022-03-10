16 Timeless Spring Basics From Canadian Brands

Update your wardrobe with style staples you'll want to wear for years to come.

Want to shop smarter? The first step to a more eco-conscious closet is to source better quality pieces, and wear what you buy longer. To get you started, we’ve rounded up stylish spring basics from Canadian brands you’ll want to wear for years to come. Bonus: Many of them use eco-friendlier materials and work outside of the fast fashion trend cycle to create less waste.

Gallery Timeless Spring Wardrobe Kotn This buttery soft cotton T-shirt was dyed with Oeko-Tex products, which are certified to be non-toxic. (Natural cotton is beige or cream, so a white tee's bright hue is achieved with dye.) White cotton shirt, $35, kotn.com