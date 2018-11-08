Fashion

Kate Middleton Wears One Of Her Favourite Teal Gowns

Plus, more of Kate Middleton’s recent sartorial choices.

by

Kate Middleton — a.k.a. the Duchess of Cambridge — is undoubtedly a fashion icon with her penchant for classic cuts and bold colours. (So adored is her style that the fashion world has dubbed her influence on clothing and accessory sales the “Kate effect.”) Considering how she always dresses fit for a (future) queen it only makes sense. Below, some of her best looks.

In a striking Jenny Packham gown for the Tusk Conservation Awards
69
view slideshow
Photos

Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram