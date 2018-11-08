Kate Middleton Wears One Of Her Favourite Teal Gowns

1. In a striking Jenny Packham gown for the Tusk Conservation Awards

It’s been a glamorous month for the Duchess of Cambridge since her official return from maternity leave with Prince Louis, and the Tusk Conservation Awards on Nov. 8, 2018 were no exception. The 36-year-old wore one of her favourite teal gowns as she joined her dapper tuxedo-clad husband, Prince William, for the glitzy event at Whitehall’s Banqueting House. Kate went shopping in her closet for the lacy look, which come from one of her favourite designers, Jenny Packham. The striking gown features a pleated, figure-flattering design with lace peeking out from its plunging neckline and draping the shoulder. A jewelled belt nips the waist while the back is composed of sheer lace with a string of buttons. The duchess paired the gown with chandelier earrings, a poppy brooch and a matching satin clutch, wearing her brown locks in soft waves and a beautiful taupe smokey eye. Kate first wore the stunning design in 2012 when she attended an Olympic dinner with Team Great Britain.—Jessica Pollack, Hello!

2. A visit to the Imperial War Museum

Kate Middleton visited London’s Imperial War Museum ahead of Armistice Day to view letters relating to her great-grandmother’s three brothers, all of whom fought and died in the First World War. The duchess wore a blue Jenny Packham dress (which she also wore during her 2016 Canadian royal tour). She accessorized with sapphire earrings and a Mulberry England clutch.

3. A visit to Coach Core Essex

Wearing and all-black ensemble of jeans, a turtleneck and booties, the mother of three topped off her latest ensemble with Smythe’s two-button blazer for a visit to Coach Core in Essex with Prince William on Tuesday (Oct. 30). Kate opted for the grey Glen Check pattern with black corduroy on the collar. She took a page from Duchess Meghan’s recent tour style book by pairing the $795 blazer with a black turtleneck and black jeans, anchoring the chic look with Aquatalia’s ‘Fallon’ Chelsea boots, which retail for $815. She finished the look with Kiki classic white topaz and diamond cushion drop earrings ($2,347). The couple was in Basildon to learn more about Coach Core Essex, a charity that uses sports to engage the local community and nurture mental and physical health. While there, they met with apprentices and graduates of the program and the sporty couple even took part in a few activities, including tennis.– Jessica Pollack, Hello!

4. At a state banquet for the Dutch royals

Duchess Kate has upped the glamour since returning from maternity leave with her glitziest appearance yet at the state banquet celebrating her friends King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima’s first U.K. tour. The mother of three arrived at Buckingham Palace on Oct. 23, 2018 clad in a blue Alexander McQueen gown and the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara. The dress from her go-to designer British designer boasted a cap sleeve, gathered bodice and mermaid-style skirt. She accessorized with the stunning tiara, pairing the jewel with Queen Alexandra’s Wedding Parure necklace – a gift from Albert Edward, Prince of Wales, ahead of their wedding in 1863. She also paired her late mother-in-law’s favourite tiara with Princess Diana’s Collingwood pearl earrings.—Meaghan Wray, Hello!

5. In a polka dot dress welcoming visitors to her home

For what royal watchers are calling a “secret engagement,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted finalists for the BBC Radio One’s Teen Hero Awards at their home in Kensington Palace. The duchess wore a burgundy polka dot midi dress from U.K. retailer Whistles, which retails for £149.

6. In fuchsia Alexander McQueen

For Princess Eugenie‘s royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel, Kate brought Windsor Castle to life with some major colour. Her dress may look familiar to some fans, who know of the mother of three’s love for fashion designerAlexander McQueen. The 36-year-old royal wore a nearly identical dress — which boasts accentuated shoulders, pleated neckline and A-line skirt — by the designer for the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2017. It looks like Kate has gone back to an old favourite silhouette, with a new take on the colour. In terms of accessories, Kate paired her dress with a matching fascinator featuring a small floral arrangement on one side, with netting on the other. She went with one of her classic styles of pump in a deep wine colour, finishing the look with a black clutch. — Meaghan Wray, Hello!

7. In A Prince Of Wales Erdem Dress

Stepping out on Wednesday (Oct. 10) to support one of her patronages, the Victoria & Albert Museum, Kate turned to Canada-born designer Erdem for a fresh new look that dazzled fans with its fit-and-flare cut and iconic Prince of Wales check fabric. The mother of three looked chic as ever in the $2500 Iman dress by the Montreal-raised, British based designer, whose name has been buzzing around lately as one of the designers who could be behind fellow royal Princess Eugenie’s wedding gown. The design is full of show-stopping details, from its pearl-embellished buttons and brooch pin on the front to a fluted skirt and frayed hems. Kate paired the dress, which features a waist nipped with a burgundy ribbon, with coordinated wine-hued velvet pumps and a new pair of dazzling earrings decorated with brown stones. — Hello!

8. In lilac Emilia Wickstead dress

Kate shopped her closet for her first joint outing with Prince William since the couple welcomed their third child, Prince Louis. Wearing one of her favourite Emilia Wickstead designs, the duchess attended the Global Mental Health Summit, which looks to improve the mental health of people around the world. She first wore the dress by the British label while on tour in Germany in 2017. At the summit, she also carried a chic handbag by Aspinal of London, the top-handled Mayfair, which sells for $1,300.—Jessica Pollack, Hello!

9. Duchess Kate Returns To Royal Duty In Casual Ensemble

Duchess Kate is back in action following a six-month maternity leave. The royal stepped out on Tuesday (Oct. 2) for a cause close to her heart, the mental health and wellbeing of children, visiting the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in London. Kate was dressed appropriately for the fun, hands-on outing, which saw her gardening with a gaggle of adorable kids while dressed in a casual chic olive green ensemble. Kate dusted off her favourite brown Penelope Chilvers boots and slipped into Zara motorcycle jeans with a cozy sweater (and Joseph Rainer blouse underneath) and a green Fjallraven jacket as she took part in fun green-fingered activities with the children. She accessorized with a pair of Monica Vinader earrings. – Jessica Pollack, Hello!

10. Lemon Yellow For Wimbledon With Prince William

Clearly a fan of tennis (she’s an amateur player herself), Duchess Kate Middleton brought her A game to her second Wimbledon appearance, this time with Prince William. Wearing a yellow Dolce & Gabbana crepe dress (£805), she topped the look with the same Dolce & Gabanna bag as the day before, and accessorised the dress with a Wimbledon-coloured bow. Middleton wore the same brand for last year’s Wimbledon, and we’re loving the bold looks on her.

11. Sisters-in-law Take Wimbledon

In her first public outing with just her new sister-in-law, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attended the Wimbledon Ladies’ semi-finals together. The two looked as if they have become fast friends as they chatted together during the game. Middleton wore a custom white Jenny Packham dress featuring black polka-dots, and ruffle details, which she paired with a Dolce & Gabbana bag (US$1695).

12. Alexander McQueen For RAF Centenary

As patron of the RAF Air Cadets, the Duchess of Cambridge was front and centre at the Royal Airforce centenary celebrations in London. She wore a blue Alexander McQueen coat which is fast becoming her favourite cut, having worn almost identical versions to Princess Charlotte’s christening and to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, albeit in different colours. The Duchess finished her outfit appropriately with her Air Cadets Dacre brooch (which was once considered the most prestigious award for female cadets until it was decided in 2015 that male and female cadets receive the same accolade, whereupon it was gifted to Kate) and a Sean Barrett hat.

13. Bespoke McQueen At Prince Louis’s Christening

For her youngest son’s christening at St. James’s Palace, the Duchess of Cambridge arrived in a white Alexander McQueen dress, a matching Jane Taylor hat and pearl earrings. McQueen is a go-to designer for Kate, having worn similar ensembles by the brand for her wedding and the christenings of her two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Carrying 11-week old baby Prince Louis in her arms, the beaming mother also rocked a huge smile — arguably the best accessory one could have for such an important event.

14. A Zara Dress To Watch Polo In Gloucester

The Duchess of Cambridge’s children accompanied her to watch Prince William play in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy tournament at Beaufort Polo Club, which was raising money for two organizations — Centrepoint (a charity working to help homeless young people) and Royal Marsden (a cancer hospital). Kate was casual-chic in an $80 blue cotton and linen Zara dress with Russell & Bromley espadrille wedges.

15. In Alexander McQueen At Trooping The Colour

The Duchess of Cambridge made her first public appearance since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding at the annual Trooping the Colour event to celebrate the Queen. From her light-blue structured Alexander McQueen dress with shoulder detailing, to her matching Juliette Botterill hat, Kiki McDonough topaz earrings and necklace, Kate’s outfit was an absolute gem.

16. At Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pale-yellow Alexander McQueen dress for brother-in-law Prince Harry’s wedding to actress Meghan Markle. Notably, she has worn a similar ensemble a few times before, leaving fans to debate if it was a recycled outfit or not. She topped it all off with a Philip Treacy hat and Jimmy Choos.

17. Casual Kate

This is it — Kate’s last official royal engagement before she goes on maternity leave. For her final outing, on March 22, she and Prince William attended a series of events celebrating the Commonwealth. It was a casual day, so Duchess Catherine broke out her skinny maternity jeans, a new Hobbs floral-printed shirt and her Goat coat that she wore previously early in her pregnancy.

18. Bow-tiful in mint

Prince William revealed that his wife is due to give birth “any minute now,” but she’s still busy working away, hosting a symposium on early intervention at the Royal Society of Medicine in London on March 21. Dressed in a matching mint dress and coat by Jenny Packham, the outfit featured a bow detail at the neck. Duchess Catherine definitely looks ready for spring — and Easter.

19. Lucky in green

The Duchess of Cambridge was dutifully decked out in green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Irish Guards. She handed out shamrocks to all the soldiers and of course, Domhnall the dog, who is the guard’s mascot. Kate was perfectly attired for the occasion in a green coat by Catherine Walker coat, which she first wore back in January during the royal tour of Sweden. Of course, a parade requires a stylish hat and this green one is by Gina Foster. It looked extra elegant paired with Kate’s updo and Kiki McDonough earrings made to celebrate Princess Charlotte’s birth. And she wore a green shamrock brooch that is owned by the Guards and loaned to the royal family when they attend events like the parade.

20. Diamond dazzler

On March 12, the royal family marked Commonwealth Day with a service at Westminster Abbey. There seemed to be an unofficial navy dress code for all the royal ladies except the Queen, who never wears the same colour as other women. Duchess Catherine chose a navy coat and dress by Beulah London that she previously wore at the same point in her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte. A church outing requires a hat and this “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” style piece is by Lock & Co. But her best accessory was her diamond brooch and earrings! Being a princess has some enviable perks.

21. Lovely in lace

Duchess Catherine was all smiles as she opened the new Place2Be headquarters on March 7. Now that she only has about a month left in her pregnancy, Kate is shopping her closet for events. For this one she recycled the Seraphine lace dress she first wore back in Norway. And it’s definitely fair to say that blue is her favourite colour this pregnancy.

22. The princess coat

On March 6, the Duchess of Cambridge made a visit to Pegasus Primary School to learn more about Family Links — a charity dedicated to empowering family and kids to be emotionally healthy. It was a grey day in Oxford, so Kate wore her white Jojo Maman Bébé coat, appropriately called The Princess Coat. You may recognize this piece as she first wore it while pregnant with Charlotte when she visited the Downton Abbey set.

23. Royal repeat

February 28 was a big day for the next generation of royals. William, Kate, Harry and Meghan had their first Royal Foundation Forum to talk about their charity work and their hopes for the future. Duchess Catherine of course looked fashionable in a repeated blue dress from Seraphine that she wore with her Cartier watch — thought to be a gift from William. It looks like Kate was glad for an event where she got to sit the whole time because when you are eight months pregnant the last thing you want to do is stand in heels all day.

24. Zero chill

After the Royal Forum, the Duchess of Cambridge went to a preview of “Victorian Giants,” an exhibit at the National Portrait Gallery that she helped curate. It was snowing out, but Kate didn’t seem to notice (or need a coat), as she trekked out in the frigid temperatures in her Orla Kiely dress and Gianvito Rossi suede pumps. Kate’s maternity style continues to have a ‘70s vibe — it’s pretty groovy!

25. First day blues

On February 27, The Duchess of Cambridge became patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Nursing Now campaign. She marked her new role by visiting the RCOG, where she attended a panel on ending the stigma around maternal mental health — one of her personal passion projects. She later launched the Nurses Now campaign at St Thomas’ Hospital. Obviously, a new job calls for a new outfit and this pretty coat and dress is a bespoke design by Jenny Packham. Many people are wondering if Kate’s penchant for wearing blue this pregnancy is a hint that she’s having a boy — but it’s not! The royal parents usually don’t find out what they’re having. So that means we will all just have to wait till the royal baby is born to find out the gender — and the name!

26. All buttoned up

It was a day of building bridges, getting henna tattoos and dancing in Sunderland for William and Catherine. For the day of engagements, Kate was sporting a fresh haircut along with a new Dolce and Gabbana coat — very similar to the burgundy one she wore a few weeks prior in Norway. The Duchess definitely has a winter work uniform—a coat in a classic design paired with all black accessories. Hey, if it works, go with it.

27. Hey, baby

The Duchess ditched her Dolce & Gabbanna coat once she was inside The Fire Station, an arts and music hub in Sunderland. She got quite animated while chatting with a group of ladies about the royal baby, but she didn’t let slip if she was really planning a home birth. Kate’s patterned dress is from her favourite maternity brand, Seraphine, and is of course already sold out. The Duchess also showed off a henna tattoo that she kindly asked one of the women there to give her — plus she took home a pack of bindis for Princess Charlotte.

28. Flirty florals

It was a fashionable night at Buckingham Palace on February 19, when the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex hosted the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange. In a room full of designers and the Editor-in-Chiefs of Vogue, Kate still managed to win best dressed of the night in this graphic Erdem cocktail dress. The black and white design features peek-a-boo lace flowers and a deep-v neckline. Originally the dress was quite a bit shorter, but the benefits of being royal is you can just call up your favourite designers and ask them to tweak the design for you.

29. Controversial in green

The BAFTAs were on February 18 and attendees wore black in support of the Time’s Up movement against sexual harassment. Prince William, as president of the association attended the event with his wife, Duchess Catherine who wore a dark green dress by Jenny Packham. Yes, she didn’t wear black. Her black accessories, black velvet ribbon on her dress and emerald jewels (which signify hope, renewal and growth, and actually were a symbolic part of the Time’s Up movement at the Golden Globes), were seen as a subtle nod to the protests. In general, royals stay out of anything political and Kate was sort of damned if she did and damned if she didn’t. She was heavily criticized for not wearing black to the awards and not supporting Time’s Up, but she had worn black, she would have been criticized for taking a political stand when that’s not her place as a royal.

30. Put a bow on it

On February 7, the Duchess of Cambridge opened a new addiction treatment centre in Essex, as part of her work with the patronage Action On Addiction. Kate looked pretty in a royal blue coat from Goat with a bow detail on the neck — though it was hard to see because of her fabulous blowout. But it was actually the Duchess’s heels that grabbed all the attention when they got stuck in a grate. Kate just pulled her shoe out and laughed off her almost-fall.

31. Bobble on

It was a very cold day in Oslo so it was good the Duke and Duchess had their cozy hats on. For their final engagement in Norway they watched junior ski jumpers take off. Kate was dressed in an orange and white ski jacket by KJUS, a knit Barts hat and her Sorel boots from the first day of the tour. Did you know the Brits call the pompom on top of their hats a bobble? So nice bobble, Kate.

32. Grecian goddess

Now this is a serious princess moment! To end their first day in Norway, William and Catherine attended a gala dinner at the royal palace. And a gala requires a stunning gown — this one is custom made for Kate by Alexander McQueen. The Duchess looked extra glamorous thanks to the dress’s crystal embellished cape complete with a train. And every princess requires diamonds. Kate added some spakle with the addition of a bracelet the Queen wore on her wedding day.

33. Ice princess

After lunch, William and Kate along with the Norwegian royal family went to visit the Princess Ingrid Alexandra Sculpture Park. Kate definitely matched her icy surroundings in her blue coat by Catherine Walker. This is the third bespoke jacket by the designer that Kate has worn during this royal tour — I guess this is how princesses order in bulk.

34. Lacy lady

For the second part of their Nordic tour, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Norway and kicked things off with lunch inside the palace. Kate was able to show off her most recent purchase from Seraphine maternity — a lace dress with velvet detailing. The blue cocktail dress was another gorgeous maternity look for Catherine, made even more stunning by her lovely updo which complemented a pair of sapphire earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana.

35. Check please

On their second day in Sweden, William and Kate made a visit to the Karolinska Institute to learn about their pioneering mental health research. And for the second day in a row Kate wore a jacket by Catherine Walker — a favourite designer of hers and Princess Diana’s. The Duchess looked cheery and ready for Valentine’s Day in the red and white houndstooth design, which she wore with her Chanel purse and a pair of burgundy Tod’s heels.

36. Look of love

Kate’s red and white look continued once she took her coat off and revealed her tweed bespoke dress by Alexander McQueen. The benefit of being a princess is you can ring up your favourite designer when you reach that stage in your pregnancy when nothing else fits and ask them to make you a new dress. The Duchess was also wearing pearl drop earrings by Swedish brand In2Design. And if you are wondering, Kate was making some adorable eyes at Prince William — ’tis the season for love!

37. Can’t rain on my parade

It was a rainy walk to the Fotografiska Galleries in Stockholm for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Kate looked elegant in a new coat by Swedish designer Ida Sjostedt that she added her fake fur collar and cuffs to (the same ones she wore the day before). And she of course had an umbrella that matched her dress. Now let’s get to that gorgeous dress…

38. That 70s dress

Once inside the gallery, Duchess Catherine showed off another evening dress by Erdem (she chose a gown by the Canadian-born designer the night before). This one was made of blue velvet and featured the A-line silhouette Kate loves. This pregnancy, Kate has been choosing a lot of pieces that have a 1970s vibe — lots of bell sleeves, mod shapes and flower power prints.

39. Hockey chic

On January 30, Prince William and Kate kicked off a mini Nordic royal tour in Sweden by trying their hand at bandy (a game similar to hockey). Kate, ever the competitor, got right on the ice and even managed to score a goal, though William beat her by scoring two. The Duchess showed off her penchant for diplomatic dressing by wearing a Burberry trench coat (so a British designer) with a sweater by Swedish company Fjällräven. And she even had a little bit of Canada in her outfit as she had on a pair of Sorel boots.

40. Green with envy

Later in the day, William and Catherine joined Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden for a visit to the Nobel museum. The Duchess was bundled up against the chilly Swedish weather in a custom Catherine Walker coat in forest green that she accessorized with a faux fur collar and cuffs from Troy London. Kate also had a new Mulberry London bag and she rewore her hat from Christmas day. But her most notable accessory was a pair of amethyst and diamond earrings that are thought to be a push present from her husband.

41. Hey, baby

Braving the cold without her jacket, Kate showed off her matching Catherine Walker dress — and her baby bump. The Duchess was wearing her Tod’s pumps once again, making me think every pregnant lady should invest in these shoes because they must be seriously comfortable since Kate wears them so much.

42. Familiar favourites

On a rainy day in London, the Duchess attended two events about maternal mental health. Under the cover of an umbrella (her best accessory of the day), Kate was wearing a light-blue Seraphine coat that she wore during her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte. And though she never took her coat, she re-wore the same floral Seraphine dress from a few weeks ago. Kate smartly put her hair up in a ponytail, because even royalty suffers from frizzy hair in the rain.

43. Shades of blue

Supporting children’s mental health is one of the Duchess of Cambridge’s passions and on January 23 she started a pilot project called Mentally Healthy Schools to help primary school teachers provide better resources to their students. Kate arrived at Roe Green Junior School to launch the program in a recycled Sportmax coat she wore while pregnant with Princess Charlotte and a jaunty patterned scarf from Beulah London.

44. Royal blue

Once inside the school, Kate gave a speech about her new mental health initiative and showed off a new Seraphine maternity dress. The dress is fittingly called the “Royal Blue Tailored Maternity Dress” and has an empire waist with gold button details. Though Kate’s dress looks to be a custom design as it doesn’t have the bell sleeves that are seen on the brand’s website.

45. Something’s missing

On January 17, the Duchess of Cambridge certainly cheered patients up while visiting the Great Ormond Street Hospital. Her bright red coat with oversize buttons and ruffle sleeves was from Boden — a new designer for Kate. But Duchess Catherine was noticeably missing one accessory — her engagement ring. She was respecting the minimal jewelry policy at the hospital, so she chose not to wear her sapphire engagement ring for the first time since she publicly announced she was to marry Prince William.

46. Sporty chic

After visiting the hospital in the morning, Kate later went to check out the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative, which of course meant she could wear her sweatpants. The Duchess was in her Monreal London trackpants that she wore earlier in her pregnancy, this time paired with a white PlayBrave jacket and her Nike runners. I imagine that even the Duchess of Cambridge is thrilled on days when she gets to go to work in her sweatpants. BEST DAY EVER!

47. Pink lady

The Duchess of Cambridge certainly brightened things up on a day of engagements in Coventry on January 16. She and William arrived in the city by train, ready to explore, and Kate was sporting a very familiar coat — a cerise pink Mulberry jacket she wore twice during her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte. Her daughter would definitely approve of this outfit because her favourite colour is pink, though today the Duchess revealed that Prince George loves the colour orange. Kate wore her bold coat with Kiki McDonough Morganite earrings and her black Tod’s black heels that she has worn many times during her pregnancy.

48. Birthday girl in blue

A day after her 36th birthday, Duchess Catherine said hello to children outside Reach Academy looking chic in a navy Hobbs London peacoat with a wide collar and pewter buttons and a matching pair of heels.

49. Flower power

While blue is Kate’s favourite colour, this dress is Kate’s fave maternity piece. She wore this Seraphine dress twice while pregnant with Charlotte and broke it out again for her visit to Reach Academy. The floral design was perfect for a day of painting and gluing with kids because the bold pattern totally hid any arts and crafts mishaps. Smart move, Kate!

50. New year, same coat

Kate celebrated the new year with a trip to church along with Prince William, Prince Philip and the Queen. Kate shopped her closet for the occasion and wore a coat from her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte. She first wore the brown tweed coat by Moloh on Christmas morning during another chilly walk to church. But this time she had the coat shortened slightly and paired it with a fur hat that sort of resembles a muffin (a very chic one, though), a pair of Cornelia James fur-trimmed gloves and a Chanel purse.

51. Christmas tartan

Kate was definitely in a festive spirit after attending Christmas morning service with the Queen and other royals. She greeted well-wishers, telling them happy Christmas and urging them to get home and enjoy a cup of tea. The Duchess kept warm (and fashionable) in a red and green tartan coat by Miu Miu and a cozy fut hat that kept her royal ears warm. After church, she and William went home to George and Charlotte who were enjoying all their new gifts — hopefully George got the police car he asked Santa for.

52. Navy from head to toe

The Duchess looked sombre at the December 14 memorial for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. She attended the service with Princes William, Harry and Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. Kate wore all navy, including a double breasted Carolina Herrera wool coat with gold buttons and a pleated skirt, which she accessorized with her sapphire earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana and a new velvet hat.

53. Hello, maternity wear

On December 12, Duchess Catherine finally broke into her maternity wear. For a festive afternoon of handing out presents at a community centre in North Kensington, Kate wore one of her favourite maternity designers, Seraphine. She first wore this tweed coat with just a hint of sparkle back in 2014 when she and William arrived in New York for a mini tour.

54. Festive in red

After ditching her L.K. Bennett coat, Kate showed off her festive red tunic dress from Goat. It’s safe to say that Goat has become a favourite of the Duchess during her third pregnancy, as this marks the fourth time she’s worn a piece from the label — and we can’t blame her because the clothes are so stylish. This red dress has a 1960s vibe thanks to the pleated sleeves and funnel collar. We’re going to start calling Kate the Mod Duchess. She just needs some go-go boots to complete the look.

55. Cozy in houndstooth

The Duchess of Cambridge was all bundled up to greet the crowds on a chilly December day, before she attended the Children’s Global Media Summit. Kate’s bump was just barely visible beneath her houndstooth coat by L.K Bennett — one of her favourite high street brands.

56. Bundled in Barbour

Kate showed off her green thumb during a visit to Robin Hood Primary School where she helped kids plant bulbs for the spring. She also got quite a giggle out of their caterpillar house which is named Bug-ingham Palace. The Duchess was ready to get dirty in a brown Barbour coat paired with a cozy, black Temperley sweater and her trusty Penelope Chilvers boots, which she’s owned since she graduated from university. Kate has discovered the secret to maternity dressing: Just wear your pre-pregnancy baggy sweaters — they will still fit you and are super comfy.

57. Diamond duchess

For a visit to the Foundling Museum on November 28, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a Kate Spade dress that hadn’t even been released in stores yet — talk about princess perks. The diamond-printed dress featured an empire waist (which Kate tends to favour when she’s pregnant).

58. Elsa inspired

Clearly Duchess Kate took inspiration from Princess Elsa when she chose her dress for the Royal Variety Performance on November 24. Kate had the ice-blue gown with a sheer overlay designed just for her by Jenny Packham. The Duchess literally sparkled thanks to the dress’s embellishments — it helped that she paired the gown with glittering Jimmy Choo heels and diamond earrings she borrowed from the Queen.

59. Chic in black and white

William and Kate went to Birmingham for a day of fun engagements, including off-roading in Land Rovers. Kate kept warm in a black-and-white coat by Goat that she first wore in New York back in 2014 while pregnant with Princess Charlotte. She paired the coat with a black turtleneck, jeans and suede boots from Russell & Bromley.

60. Seeing double

For a visit to the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre on November 14, Kate looked chic in a Goat coat over a black dress with a white Peter Pan collar. Now does this outfit look familiar? Kate actually wore this exact look back in 2013 when she was pregnant with Prince George, except today she swapped the black heels for a comfy pair of Russell & Bromley boots.

61. Sombre in black

Observing Remembrance Sunday from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, The Duchess of Cambridge looked regal in a black, double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana coat with gold buttons. The pockets at the waist accented Kate’s baby bump, which you couldn’t really see from the balcony. Kate wore a faux bob and a Philip Treacy hat that she first debuted back in 2006 for her first official appearance as a royal girlfriend, at Prince William’s passing out parade at Sandhurst.

62. Evening elegance

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, Duchess Kate attended The Festival of Remembrance in a gorgeous velvet coat by Catherine Walker that featured Swarovski buttons. The coat is actually sold in a shoter jacket design, but Kate had a bespoke longer version made for herself — princess benefits! Kate’s look seems to be a subtle nod to her mother-in-law as Catherine Walker was a favourite designer of Princess Diana and the pearl earrings Kate’s wearing were a gift to Princess Diana. This is the third time this year that Kate has been seen wearing the gorgeous pearl earrings. On another note, Kate must not be suffering from pregnancy hot flashes because she wore that coat during the entire performance!

63. Tunics for the win

”Oh, hello!” The Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles as she greeted royal enthusiasts outside the Place2Be forum on November 8. Kate, like most moms in their second trimester, is turning to non-maternity tunic dresses. Duchess Catherine’s burgundy sheath is from Goat and features chic buttons on the shoulder. We are fans of her block heels — that actually look quite comfortable.

64. Lace DVF

Kate looked extra glamourous for a charity event on November 7 at Kensington Palace in honour of The Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families. The Duchess loves lace (you’ll find many lace dresses in her royal closet) and this black gown by Diane Von Furstenberg is actually one she wore during her pregnancy with Charlotte. Her diamond earrings were borrowed from the Queen; the diamond bracelet is thought to a wedding present.

65. Tennis star

Kate showed off her tennis skills while doing drills with a bunch of lucky kids at a visit to the Lawn Tennis Association on Halloween. The Duchess was wearing Monreal London tuxedo track pants from her pre-pregnancy days (thank goodness for stretchy sweatpants!), a PlayBrave jacket and a pair of Nike runners.

66. Seeing double

Sporting a fresh haircut, Kate joined William and Harry for a graduation ceremony for young coaches from Coach Core. The Duchess looked casual in a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini blazer paired with a black tutleneck, jeans and booties. If the jacket looks familiar, it’s because Kate owns it in red and wore it for Valentine’s Day event earlier in 2017.

67. Let’s dance

The Duchess was all smiles as she met the cast and crew of the movie Paddington II, and shared a dance with the film’s star, Paddington. She wore a 1960s-inspired Orla Kiely dress that featured a floral design and an empire waist with a bow detail.

68. She’s back!

After announcing her pregnancy early, Kate took six weeks to recover from hyperemesis gravidarum and, though she wasn’t 100 percent recovered, she wanted to attend a reception on World Mental Health Day at Buckingham Palace. Dressed in a baby blue lace dress from Temperley London, Kate showed mingled with guests. Prince William, ever the dutiful husband, could be seen checking in on Kate to make sure she was OK.

69. Surprise