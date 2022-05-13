Fashion

23 Colourful, Mood-Boosting Summer Pieces From Canadian Brands

Take a walk on the bright side with vibrant hues, feel-good prints and easy-breezy silhouettes that steal the show.

By Updated

Move over, neutrals! Now that the sun is shining, vibrant colours are back in the spotlight. Pinterest named dopamine dressing—dressing yourself happy with mood-boosting colours and feel-good prints—one of their trends to watch out for in 2022. Take a walk on the bright side with a crop of all-Canadian picks that are guaranteed to steal the show.

Lambert

Lambert

Vegan leather 3-in-1 bag, $140, designlambert.com

