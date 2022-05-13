23 Colourful, Mood-Boosting Summer Pieces From Canadian Brands

Move over, neutrals! Now that the sun is shining, vibrant colours are back in the spotlight. Pinterest named dopamine dressing—dressing yourself happy with mood-boosting colours and feel-good prints—one of their trends to watch out for in 2022. Take a walk on the bright side with a crop of all-Canadian picks that are guaranteed to steal the show.
Get Chatelaine in your inbox!
Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered every weekday morning.
FILED UNDER: Editor's Picks Fashion Style