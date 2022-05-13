23 Colourful, Mood-Boosting Summer Pieces From Canadian Brands

Take a walk on the bright side with vibrant hues, feel-good prints and easy-breezy silhouettes that steal the show.

Move over, neutrals! Now that the sun is shining, vibrant colours are back in the spotlight. Pinterest named dopamine dressing—dressing yourself happy with mood-boosting colours and feel-good prints—one of their trends to watch out for in 2022. Take a walk on the bright side with a crop of all-Canadian picks that are guaranteed to steal the show.

Gallery Dopamine Dressing Lambert Vegan leather 3-in-1 bag, $140, designlambert.com