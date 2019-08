As the birthplace of the Canadian tuxedo, we’re especially adept at dressing this versatile wardrobe up or down. And we’re always inventing new denim looks, too. Take your pick from the latest on-trend styles, including wide-leg and embellished cuts, from these original homegrown brands.

Gallery Canadian Jeans We Love Right Now Pretty Denim Made in downtown Toronto, each pair of jeans designed by founder Tahnee Lloyd-Smith is named after a strong woman she admires, from her mom to Josephine Baker.

Baker Jeans, $290