12 Comfy Nightgowns To Cozy Up In

Are you sick of wearing the same old T-shirt every night? Or maybe your favourite matching sweatsuit feels a little too “formal” to lounge around in all day? Consider the nightgown. Whether silky and sleek or soft and flowy, it’s the MVP of your sleepwear collection. Below, we’ve rounded up gorgeous nightgowns you’ll want to wear every night (and every day).

Gallery Best Nightgowns For Women Penningtons Short sleeves and side slits keep this ultra-long nightgown light and breathable. Feathered Short Sleeve Sleepshirt, $36, penningtons.com