The Best 2020 Black Friday Sales You Can Shop From Your Couch

While it’s hard to believe it’s already November (wasn’t it June, like, yesterday?), it’s time for the annual shop-a-thon that is Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you’ve been eyeing a little sumthin’ sumthin’ for yourself or want to get a head start on your holiday shopping, now is the time! And don’t fret—since we’re still in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, brands have made shopping from your couch even easier this year with amazing online deals. All your fave labels—from Sephora to COS—plus some local Canadian gems are offering up discounts so we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of the best Black Friday 2020 deals below to help you indulge in some much-deserved retail therapy.

L’Occitane

When: Black Friday offers run from November 25 to 28 (online) and November 25 to 29 (in stores), while Cyber Monday is on from November 29 to December 9

The Deal: Enjoy L’Occitane’s $25 Black Friday Doorbusters including options from the Cherry Blossom, Almond and Shea Doorbuster ranges (while supplies last). The brand is also offering some of L’Occitane’s most beloved scents as a special gift with purchase on orders over $100 and $210. For Cyber Monday, receive an additional 20% off applicable items when you place an order on loccitane.com.

Chatters

When: November 20 to December 1

The Deal: Up to 50% off online and in store purchases. (Discount excludes gift cards, hair services. clearance items, gift packs, door crashers, litre & travel sizes, Moroccanoil, Brunette the Label, Virtue, Dry Bar and Dermalogica products; other exclusions may apply. Discount must be applied at time of purchase, cannot be applied to previous orders or combined with any other offer.)

DevaCurl

When: November 23 to December 2

The Deal: From November 23 to the 25, the brand is offering 30% off site wide, plus 40% off DevaFuser in addition to four full-size products for $65. For Cyber Monday, from November 29 to December 2, they are offering 30% off site wide, plus a free full-sized Melt into Moisture on purchases over $65. November 23 to December 2From November 23 to the 25, the brand is offering 30% off site wide, plus 40% off DevaFuser in addition to four full-size products for $65. For Cyber Monday, from November 29 to December 2, they are offering 30% off site wide, plus a free full-sized Melt into Moisture on purchases over $65.

Dyson When: November 27 to December 3

The Deal: Up to $200 dollars off select Dyson items on DysonCanada.ca, in the Dyson Demo Store located in Yorkdale Shopping Centre and in select retailers that sell Dyson products.

Arc’teryx

When: Month of November and December 1

The Deal: For the month of November, Arc’teryx will reward guests who trade-in their used Arc’teryx gear with a gift card worth 30% of the item’s original retail value. On Giving Tuesday (December 1), Arc’teryx will also donate $10 for every item traded-in in November to Protect our Winters, a climate-focused non-profit.

Victoria Emerson

When: November 20 to 29, November 30 to December 7

The Deal: Buy one, get one free on Black Friday and 50% off site-wide on Cyber Monday (exclusions apply).

Estée Lauder

When: November 27 (one day only)

The Deal: 5pc Pure Color Envy Lipstick Black Friday Set ($210 value) will be $52 instead of $99.

Mejuri

When: November 23 (for email subscribers), November 25 (for the public) to December 1 at 3AM EST

The Deal: Buy more, save more items—buy one item, get 10% off; buy two items, get 15% off; buy three items, get 20% off.

Garage

When: November 23 to November 29

The Deal: Buy one, get one 50% off (selected styles) available both in store, online and on the brand’s app.

Reversa

When: November 20 to November 30

The Deal: Buy three products at regular price and get the fourth for free. The promotion will automatically apply, no promo code needed.

Cover FX

When: November 24 to November 30

The Deal: From November 24 to the 29, there will be 30% off sitewide, as well as free shipping and free hair clips on orders of $50 or more. For Cyber Monday, the brand is offering 30% off sitewide, as well as free shipping and free hair clips on orders of $50 or more, plus a free Power Play Concealer on orders of $100 or more.

Nordstrom

When: November 20 to November 30

The Deal: 12 days of serious savings—new deals will be added on November 20, November 23, November 27 and November 30, featuring up to 50% off hundreds of items in stores and online for women, men, kids and home.



Nordstrom Rack

When: November 27 to November 30

The Deal: The Rack Friday Clearance Sale will kick off in stores with the best savings of the year. More info to come closer to the date!

The Quarterly

When: November 27 to November 30

The Deal: 20% off select styles site wide.

Club Monaco

When: November 20 to November 30

The Deal: From November 20 to 28, they are offering 30% off your order and from November 29 to 30, it’s 40% off everything with no product exclusions.

Aldo

When: November 13 to December 23

The Deal: 25% to 50% off select styles from now until December 23. From November 5 to November 19, there will be 50% off must-have styles in store and online. From November 5 to December 1, customers can take 25% off regular-priced items in store and online and from November 16 to December 23, they are offering 50% off select sale styles in store and online. (End dates are subject to change.)

EQ3

When: November 10 to November 30

The Deal: 20% off EQ3 regular-priced and sale items (excluding EQ3+ product) as well as free shipping on purchases of $500 or more.

Hunter

When: November 24 to November 30

The Deal: The brand is offering different deals every day, ranging from 25% to 30% off classic styles such as Refined Boots, Chelsea Boots, Kids Boots, Tall Boots and seasonal styles.

Moose Knuckles

When: November 20 to November 25 (VIP presale) and November 25 to November 30

The Deal: Up to 30% off their current winter collection.

SophieGrace

When: November 27 and November 30

The Deal: The brand is offering a bundle promotion of 25% off four items plus free shipping on Black Friday, and special deals on gift cards for Cyber Monday. They are also donating 10% of all sales on Giving Tuesday (December 1) to women’s shelters across Canada.

Christophe Robin

When: November 24 to December 2

The Deal: Up to 40% off plus flash sales.

Grow Gorgeous

When: November 24 to December 2

The Deal: Buy two, get one free on all single products.

ESPA

When: November 24 to December 2

The Deal: Up to 40% off.

mio Skincare

When: November 24 to December 2

The Deal: Up to 30% off single products and bundles and 15% off supersize and gifts.

Illamasqua

When: November 24 to December 2

The Deal: Up to 50% off plus select a free mini when you spend $50 USD.

Mama Mio

When: November 24 to December 2

The Deal: Up to 30% off single products and bundles, plus 15% off supersize and gifts.

Bite Beauty

When: Starting November 12 with more deals from November 25 to November 30

The Deal: From November 25 to 30, the brand is offering 35% off site wide on bitebeauty.com, and free shipping on all transactions over $35. Plus, all the holiday limited-edition products will be marked down 50% as of November 12 until stocks last, with prices as low at $9. This offer is not only available on bitebeauty.com, but also at Sephora and sephora.ca.

Frank And Oak

When: November 25 to 29

The Deal: 30% off everything online and in-stores

Altitude Sports

When: Starting November 23

The Deal: Up to 30% off brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Arc’terxy and Vallier as well as promotions on local Canadian brands.

Fika Beauty

When: November 20 to November 30

The Deal: When you book a balayage or dip nail service, you’ll receive a complimentary best-selling signature Fika oil. Enter BLACKFRIDAY in the comment box upon booking.

Cake Beauty

When: November 11 to December 12 and November 27 to November 30

The Deal: 25% off select cult-favourite products available on Amazon. Additionally, from November 27 to November 30, Cake Beauty will be hosting a site wide 40% off sale at cakebeauty.com (excluding sale items and bundles).

Marc Anthony Hair Care

When: November 11 to December 12

The Deal: 25% off select products available on Amazon.

Province Apothecary

When: November 27 to November 30

The Deal: 20% off their online store.

Folly Fire

When: November 27 to December 4

The Deal: 50% off the online shop including trios and large sets, plus free shipping with purchases over $60.

Preloved

When: November 27 and November 30

The Deal: An additional 50% off Green Friday Sale and $3 from every purchase will be donated to Friends of The Earth through Canada Helps. For Cyber Monday, and the week afterwards, you’ll receive a free Preloved reusable mask with every purchase over $49.

Dermalogica

When: November 27

The Deal: Free shipping on all orders plus spend $120 and receive a Dermalogica exclusive tote bag + 3 trial sizes ($43 value). Spend $180 and receive an exclusive Dermalogica tote bag + 5 trial sizes ($88 value).

Kiehl’s

When: November 25 to December 3

The Deal: Up to 30% off online and in-store + a surprise offer on certain Kiehl’s favourites online. A special 5-piece gift set on $125 for Kiehl’s Rewards Members.

JB Skin Guru

When: November 20 to December 1

The Deal: 20% off any online order over $100 and free shipping. Join JB Skin Guru’s VIP list for exclusive early access to their Black Friday offer.

COS

When: November 13 to November 29

The Deal: November 13 to 15: 25% off the ‘Winter Essentials’ edit from The Wardrobe Series when you spend $250 (in store). November 20 to 22: 25% off the ‘Holiday Dressing’ edit from The Wardrobe Series when you spend $250 (in store). November 26 to 29: Black Friday Sale of 25% off the entire collection when you spend $250 (in store).

Roots

When: November 27

The Deal: 25% off almost everything and an additional 40% off sale items.

Innisfree

When: November 27 to November 30 at Innisfree Stores in Canada

The Deal: Up to 50% discount on select self-care items. Gift with every purchase and surprise gift with purchase over $50.

Laline

When: November 27 to November 30 at Laline Stores and Laline.ca

The Deal: 50% off all products, 30% off Dead Sea Minerals, 70% off clearance.

Kombi

When: November 27 to November 30 at KombiCanada.com

The Deal: Free shipping and a free hand warmer with every purchase.

Alterna

When: November 26 to November 29 at Sephora

The Deal: 25% off Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture CC Cream (100ml).

Penningtons

When: November 27

The Deal: 40% off store wide and an extra 50% markdowns (excluding private labels).

Amandine Botanicals

When: November 27 to November 30

The Deal: 25% off site wide plus a gift with purchase for a limited time on Black Friday.

Shop Hali

When: November 27 to November 30

The Deal: 50% off select products on Black Friday, 25% off select products on Saturday and Sunday, and 35% off select products on Cyber Monday.

Therabody

When: November 20 to December 1

The Deal: Black Friday sale includes discounts on all devices, see website for details.

Pandora

When: Every Friday throughout November

The Deal: Both online and in-store, customers can receive 35% off their total purchase during these deal days (some exclusions may apply).

Zenchies

When: November 27 at 12AM until Sunday at 11:59PM CDT and November 30

The Deal: For Black Friday, buy one, get one 25% off. Buy two, get one 50% off. Buy three get one free, plus free shipping. Discount excludes sets/ bundles, use promo code: BLACKOUTFRIDAY. For Cyber Monday, there will be 20% off site wide and free shipping. Discount excludes sets/bundles, use promo code: CYBERMONDAY20.

Fruits & Passion

When: November 27 to November 30

The Deal: 30% off regular and holiday items plus buy one Get one 50% for holiday gift sets.

Niyama Yoga Wellness

When: November 25 to November 30

The Deal: 20% off all products with code BLACKFRIDAY20.

Bao Laboratory

When: November 25 toNovember30

The Deal: 20% off all products and free international shipping on all orders.

Tissot

When: November 1 to November 30

The Deal: Receive a Tissot notebook with every purchase using the code FALL20.

By Annalay

When: November 27

The Deal: 30% to 50% off select styles.

Vichy Canada

When: November 22 to November 29

The Deal: 25% off site wide (including gift sets) plus an eight-piece gift with purchase (with a value of $85) on orders $75 and over (after discount) with the special code FRIDAY / VENDREDI.

Wonderbra

When: November 27 and November 30

The Deal: Entire website will be 40% off.

B.Beautiful

When: November 27 to November 30

The Deal: 25% to 50% off select skincare products, 25% off the newly revamped B.Beautiful makeup kit, up to 70% off clothing, 40% off shoes and sandals and 10% off tie dye and accessories.

The Ordinary

When: November 1 to November 30

The Deal: 23% off all products from all brands. The Ordinary will also be publishing daily educational content throughout November for their KNOWvember campaign, offering daily bits of education with the goal of encouraging consumers to learn more about their products before impulse purchasing.

mycoatisblue

When: November 27 to November 30

The Deal: 15% off any single outerwear piece from this Black-owned, Toronto-based brand. Customization and shipping are regular price.

Of Mercer

When: November 27 to November 30

The Deal: An additional 25% off sale items, up to 75% off.

Sport Chek

When: November 26 to December 2

The Deal: Up to 60% off door-crasher sales. 20% off ticketed prices for women’s, men’s and kids’ winter jackets and pants for four days only (November 26 to 29). Additional deals include between 20% to 40% off select brands, including clothing, equipment and supplements for the whole week.

Mark’s

When: November 26 to December 2

The Deal: Save 70% on men’s and women’s Bench Casualwear and Jackets. Save 50% on select men’s CAT Boots. Save 50% on select men’s and women’s Sketchers shoes. Save 40% on all regular-priced Helly Hansen Work Gloves.

Cocoon Apothecary

When: November 23 to November 29

The Deal: Free Eyewaken and linen travel bag gift with purchase on orders of $100 and over.

Encircled

When: November 23 to November 30

The Deal: 20% off select styles (no code required), plus there will also be daily door-crasher sales on select pieces from November 27 to November 30 with discounts ranging from 15 to 35% off.

Estée Lauder

When: November 27

The Deal: Five Pure Color Envy Lipsticks (full size) set with a value of $210 will be available for $52 (one day only).

Benefit Cosmetics

When: November 24

The Deal: At Sephora, Gimme Brow will be 50% off (one day only).

L’Oréal Professionnel

When: November 16 to December 6

The Deal: On Kérastase.ca, use code STEAMBF20 at checkout to redeem a vegan leather travel pouch. Redeemable with the purchase of a Steampod 3.0 and 2 Steampod products or a Steampod 3.0 and 2 Kérastase travel- size products.

Fable

When: November 25 to November 30

The Deal: 10% off orders over $200, 15% off orders over $300 and 20% off orders over $500.

Reformation

When: November 26 to November 30

The Deal: 30% off in-store and online.

Allbirds

When: November 27 and November 30

The Deal: Exclusive colour drop in the new Tree Dashers on Black Friday. Exclusive colour drop in Wool Runner + Wool Piper on Cyber Monday. In addition, rather than slashing prices (in an effort to counteract the “more is more” mindset around the season), Allbirds will be launching a global initiative called Pay It To The Planet where prices on all products will be raised by $1 CAD on November 27, with the additional proceeds going directly to Fridays For Future, the youth-led international climate movement founded by climate activist Greta Thunberg.

NYX Professional Makeup

When: November 24 to November 30

The Deal: 40% off everything online & in-store.

Calyx

When: November 27 to November 30

The Deal: Buy one, get one 50% off.

Maybelline New York

When: November 27 and November 30

The Deal: Up to 30% off Fit Me, Tattoo Brow, Falsies, Instant Age Rewind Concealer and Super Stay Matte Ink on amazon.ca.

Essie

When: November 27 and November 30

The Deal: Up to 30% off Gel Couture on amazon.ca.

Call it Spring

When: November 1 to November 30

The Deal: Buy one get one 70% off on all the brand’s vegan and sustainable shoes, plus 30% off all vegan handbags.

The Body Shop

When: November 23 to December 2

The Deal: November 23 to December 2: 30% off site wide and storewide, including limited edition seasonal body care (excluding gifts). November 18 to November 30: buy one get one half off on select gifts. November 27 to November 30: Limited-edition pouch which includes travel size body care and skincare with a $40 value is only $15.

Kérastase

When: November 1 to December 31

The Deal: 10% to 20% off select bundles and kits including Blond Mini Trio, 8H Nutritive and Deluxe Double Format Shampoos.

Garnier

When: November 27 and November 30

The Deal: Up to 40% off on select products including Micellar All-in-1 Cleansing Water, Whole Blends Honey Treasures, Skinactive Moisture Bomb Pomegranate Mask and Olia Hair Color on amazon.ca.

Matrix

When: November 27 and November 30

The Deal: 20% savings on holiday gift sets. On amazon.ca, the brand is offering 15% off select products.

Biolage

When: November 26 to November 30

The Deal: 25% off select best-selling products on amazon.ca.

Valmont

When: November 1 to November 30

The Deal: Purchases $250 and over receive a Moisturizing Booster (4ml). Purchases $800 and over receive the Only for Your Eyes Gift Set. On Black Friday, all orders receive an Eye C Gel (5ml) gift and a Moisturizing Booster (4ml) gift. On Cyber Monday, all orders receive an Eye C Gel (5ml) gift.

AG Hair

When: November 26 to November 30

The Deal: 30% off site wide plus every order will receive a free Coco Nut Milk Conditioning Spray Mini (1.8 oz).

Smash + Tess

When: November 27 to November 30

The Deal: 15% to 40% off select items (while stock lasts), plus special door-crasher items on Friday and Monday (hint: styles in brand new limited edition colour ways).

Swarovski

When: November 20 to December 1

The Deal: 25% off online and in-store with exclusions and 50% off select watches.

BRUNETTE the label

When: November 27 to November 30

The Deal: 30 to 50% off select items online.

MEC

When: Starting November 19

The Deal: Over 1,300 limited-time deals on 70+ outdoor brands, in-store and online.

Sorel

When: November 21 to November 30

The Deal: Starting November 21, the brand will have 25% off select styles online. From November 25 to November 30, there will be new daily deals online with up to 50% off deals.

Lise Watier

When: November 27

The Deal: 20% off site wide or 25% off orders over $200, plus an eight-piece gift with purchase on orders over $100.

Marcelle

When: November 27

The Deal: Buy one get one free (exclusions apply), plus orders of $35 and over receive free shipping and orders over $65 receive a four-piece gift.

Annabelle

When: November 27

The Deal: 40% off site wide, plus receive a gift with orders $35 and over.

CW Beggs and Sons

When: November 27

The Deal: 30% off site wide, plus a gift on orders over $40.

Sephora Canada

When: November 27 and November 30

The Deal: Up to 50% off select products from brands like Kiehl’s, Urban Decay and Tarte.

Olive + Splash

When: November 27t

The Deal: Up to 40$ off select styles site wide.

e.l.f. Cosmetics

When: November 26 and November 27

The Deal: 40% off on loyalty orders and 25% off non-loyalty orders on orders $30 and over site wide.

eBay

When: November 27 and November 30

The Deal: Up to 50% off select items from brands such as Dyson, Bose and Samsung.

Noize

When: November 25 to December 1

The Deal: 30 to 70% off site wide depending on the style.

The Quarterly

When: November 27 to November 30

The Deal: 20% off select styles from Nux and Monrow.

Organika

When: November 20 to December 3

The Deal: 30% off best-sellers including Hyaluronic Acid Capsules, Super C+, Maca Powder and more.

Sappho New Paradigm

When: Starting November 25

The Deal: Receive a free full-size Shimmer with purchases over $150 (shade Medium, value $34). Refillable makeup like eyeshadows and blushes with magnetic compacts at up to 50% off. Contour & highlight set (including brush) at 50% off. Essential Foundation in previous packaging will be back online at deeply reduced prices, with expiry dates indicated, in limited shades.

The Better Skin Co.

When: November 27 to November 30

The Deal: 25 to 70% off everything and free shipping at $75, plus a gift with $100 or more.

C’est Moi Beauty

When: November 27 to November 30

The Deal: 25% off site wide when using code HOLIDAZE, free shipping on orders $35 and up, plus a gift.

Sterling Forever Jewelry

When: November 27 to November 29

The Deal: 30% off site wide with code BFX30.

Thigh Society

When: November 27 to November 30

The Deal: 25% off site wide on all products on Black Friday and 40% off Denim Blue Cooling on Cyber Monday.

Lucky Iron Fish

When: November 27 to November 30

The Deal: Take 20-30% off The Lucky Iron Fish and Leaf.

Lux Second Chance

When: November 27 to November 30

The Deal: An extra 20% off select items (on top of prices that are already up to 80% off retail).

Sam & Lance

When: November 27 to November 30

The Deal: $20 off all holiday gift boxes. No discount code needed; prices will be automatically marked down.

Birthdate Co.

When: November 24 to December 1

The Deal: For birthdate books, an offer of 35% off list price. For birthdate candles, the brand is offering 15% off list price.

Steele by Amanda Steele

When: November 27 at 9AM to November 29 at 11:59PM and November 30 at 12AM to 11:59PM

The Deal: For Black Friday, the brand is offering 70% off warehouse sale on all items on this page. For Cyber Monday, they are offering 30% off excluding ASOS items.

Shades of Rose by Lauren Burnham Luyendyk

When: November 27 at 12AM to November 30 at 11:59PM

The Deal: 25% off site wide.

Lani The Label by Amanda Stanton

When: November 27 at 9AM to November 30 at 11:59PM and November 30 at 12AM to 11:59PM.

The Deal: For Black Friday, there’s a warehouse sale with up to 25$ off and for Cyber Monday, there will be 25% off site wide.

Backyard Roses by Tess Christine

When: November 27 from 12AM to 11:59PM

The Deal: Free shipping

With Clarity

When: November 18 to December 9

The Deal: 30% off the New Made For You Lab Diamond collection