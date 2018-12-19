Style

The Best Sweatpants, As Chosen By Our Editors

It doesn’t get any more cozy than this.

by
Sweatpants Feature Image

One of the top essentials for the holiday season? A comfy pair of sweatpants to live in during the break that keep you warm and cozy while you’re curled up reading a new book or busy catching up on Netflix. We asked our editors to share the sweatpants they can’t live without.

Uniqlo
7
view slideshow
Photos

Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram