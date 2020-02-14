How To Fight Frizz For Every Hair Type

While frizzy hair can certainly be a look sported on purpose, it’s also one of the most common hair woes out there. Whatever your hair type, whatever the season, you can suddenly find yourself with a frizzy layer of unmanageable strands. That’s because frizzy hair is caused by one main culprit: dryness.

Colour treatments, heat and sun damage are just a few of the things that can cause frizz-inducing dryness, no matter your hair type. When hair is dry, it absorbs moisture from the air, causing strands to puff up and become frizzy. Kirsten Klontz, a Toronto-based hairstylist and brand ambassador for Hot Tools Professional Black Gold Collection, compares frizzy hair to shingles on a house. “When the shingles get worn out or compromised, they start to lift up. That’s essentially what happens to the layers of the hair cuticle” she says.

Frizz happens to everyone, but its effects are different depending on a variety of factors, including hair type, whether or not hair colour has been applied and how it’s styled. “Frizz does not affect all hair types in the same way, but it is universally frustrating,” says Justin German, celebrity hairstylist and Pantene consulting stylist. He explains that some hair textures go from smooth to wavy or from wavy to ultra-flat (this often happens to styled hair that’s naturally straight), while others will go from voluminous to flat or the other way around.

Since tackling frizz requires a different approach depending on your hair type and texture, we asked Klontz and German to dish on how to keep strands smooth and glossy year-round. Below, their best tips to banish frizz from your life for good no matter your hair type and a round-up of the products you’ll want to incorporate into your haircare routine ASAP.

How to fight frizz if you have straight hair

In straight hair types, fluffy flyaways and frayed ends are often due to damage and a lack of moisture. As well as the telltale fuzzy halo, frizz can cause straight locks to get flat and limp.

German recommends starting the fight against frizz in the shower, using a shampoo and conditioner that will boost volume and smooth out strands without weighing the hair down. For styling, both Klontz and German say that a lightweight leave-in conditioner is the key to nailing a frizz-free ‘do. Apply it through your hair and directly onto your roots and massage the scalp to amp up the volume and smooth down any potential flyaways.

If you’re using hot tools to style your hair, German has an easy hack to ensure smooth strands. “[Using a nozzle tip attachment], blow-dry your hair in a downward motion to smooth those flyaways,” he says. Finish off by running a flat iron over your mane to smooth out the hair shaft and boost shine. Klontz advises looking for a flat iron with a titanium and micro-shine finish, as it will help minimize friction and reduce damage (and therefore frizz).

How to fight frizz if you have wavy hair

Moisture is essential to keep wavy hair frizz-free. Upping hydration levels will not only control frizz but also help lock your waves in place. “Wavy hair reacts well with products that have a combination of oils and control,” says Klontz. Opt for a curl-care shampoo and conditioner to boost hydration and make for easy detangling post-shower, minimizing frizz.

Because heat styling causes damage and dryness, German recommends spritzing on a frizz-fighting leave-in conditioner tailored to curly hair and letting your hair air dry. “To avoid heat, you could put your hair into two loose braids while it air drys. Alternatively, wrap your hair in a loose bun and allow to air dry for soft waves.” Once dry, use a flat iron or curling iron to define your waves, but be sure to use heat-protectant products first to shield hair from heat damage.

How to fight frizz if you have coarse, curly hair

Curly hair tends to be drier, so much like wavy hair, the key to silky strands is pumping as much moisture as possible back into your mane by applying both a leave-in conditioner and a product specifically designed for curly hair. The combination will restore moisture to your locks and provide structure and hold. “Coarse curly hair typically needs very heavy oils and butters [for hydration],” says Klontz. “More is more!”

To ensure you’re acing the application of your frizz-fighting products, German recommends parting hair into sections (around 4 to 8, depending on how much hair you have) and layering the curl-defining cream or oil through each area, instead of just applying it all at once. “The ‘Rake and Shake’ [method] is a great option,” he says. “You take small sections, rake [the product through] with your fingers, and once your fingers get to the ends of your hair, you close your hand and gently shake the section.” This technique provides maximum curl definition while minimizing frizz.

What key products and ingredients are best to fight frizz?

The best frizz-fighting products are packed with nourishing ingredients that boost hydration and smooth brittle, flyaway-prone strands. Klontz recommends looking for haircare that contains shea butter, avocado, coconut and argan oils to help tame an unruly mane. She likes deep-conditioning hair masks and hair butters that smooth and hydrate the locks, while German gravitates towards oil and cream-based products to banish frizz.

If you’re using hot tools like hair dryers and flat irons, finding a lightweight heat protectant with hydrating properties is a must. These products will shield your strands from damaging heat, which means healthier, shinier hair that is less prone to frizz.

Looking for recommendations? Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite frizz-fighting products.