18 Clean Beauty Products To Try Now

Makeup (minus the sketchy stuff)

Nude by Nature Contour Palette is made with minerals and Aussie-sourced natural extracts, such as kakadu plum. $32, nudebynature.ca.

Sappho New Paradigm CC Cream was created by a Canadian makeup artist who noticed sketchy ingredients in other cosmetics. $38, thedetoxmarket.ca.

Clove + Hallow Lip Crème proves cleaner cosmetics can come in bold colours, too. $25, thetruthbeautycompany.com.

Burt’s Bees All Aglow Lip & Cheek Stick, new from the natural- before-it-was-cool brand, gives lips and cheeks a pretty kiss of colour. $21, beauty.shoppersdrugmart.ca.

Safer, more sustainable skincare

Volition Beauty Turmeric Brightening Polish is powered by turmeric to give skin a glow. The company’s clean-beauty motto is “safe science,” so there are thousands of ingredients it won’t formulate with. $48, sephora.ca.

Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil is from a new sustainable clean-beauty brand that uses only ingredients it deems safe for you and the earth. $90, sephora.ca.

Weleda Skin Food Light Nourishing Cream is a lightened-up version of the original Skin Food that’s beloved by celebs (Victoria Beckham is a fan). $24, well.ca.

Caudalie Premier Cru Rich Cream has the Clean at Sephora seal of approval, and the luxe French brand never uses parabens, phthalates or SLS. $169, sephora.ca.

Veriphy Skincare Power Trip Facial Serum features a plant-based glycogen—the company’s signature ingredient—that was discovered at the University of Guelph. $105, veriphyskincare.com.

Sulfate-free hair care

Captain Blankenship Mermaid Sea Salt Hair Spray creates beachy texture with a minimal ingredient list that includes sea salt, aloe vera gel and rose geranium essential oil. $20, sephora.ca.

Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Sulfate-Free Honey & Vitamin B Daily Moisture Shampoo is EWG Verified—a first for any mass-market haircare brand. $10, Amazon.ca.

Attitude Super Leaves Nourishing & Strengthening Natural Conditioner revives dry hair with grapeseed oil and olive leaf extract. The Canadian company chooses ingredients based on EWG assessments. $12, well.ca.

Beautycounter Daily Shampoo swaps potentially irritating sulfates for coconut oil-derived cleansing ingredients. $32, beautycounter.com.

Briogeo Rosarco Farewell Frizz Milk Leave-in Conditioning Spray is made without sulfates, parabens, phthalates, silicones, DEA or synthetic colour. $26, sephora.ca.

Natural wonder deodorants

The fine bamboo powders of Biossance Squalane + Bamboo Deodorant absorb moisture, while grapefruit, clary sage and geranium essential oils minimize stink. $19, sephora.ca.

Housed in a recyclable tin, No Pong Original Anti-Odourant is a coconut oil-based cream that features cedarwood and geranium oils and uses baking soda to sop up moisture. $9, nopong.ca.

Bentonite clay and arrowroot powder are the star absorbing ingredients in this Canadian-made stick—Consonant Dealkalizing Deodorant—while cocoa butter leaves your underarms feeling smooth and hydrated. $14, consonantskincare.com.

Apple cider vinegar and activated charcoal come together in the Kaia Naturals The Underarm 7 shower bar to help eliminate bacteria. Pair it with deodorant to keep BO at bay. $22, kaianaturals.com.