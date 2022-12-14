9 Red Lipsticks That Look Good On Everyone

We tested hundreds of shades and formulas so you don't have to.

Red lipstick is a classic for a reason—it’s the cherry on top of a cute outfit, the finishing touch that pulls an entire look together. But while the perfect red is a power move, a subpar formula or shade is a confidence buster. We tested hundreds of lipsticks to find the best formulas on the market. Then, with the help of makeup artist (and scarlet-lip enthusiast) Jasmine Merinsky, we narrowed down the range to reds that look good on every single skin tone. The result? Nine iconic hues worth adding to your collection.

Best overall red lipstick

M.A.C Cosmetics Love Me Lipstick in Ruby You

A satiny spin on the brand’s much-loved matte Ruby Woo, this formula earns top marks thanks to its A+ colour payoff, ease of application and all-day comfort.

$31, thebay.com

Best drugstore red lipstick

L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Reds of Worth in Prosperous Red

Creamy and pigmented, this red gives pricier options a run for the money. Brick reds, like this one, look good on everyone, notes Merinsky.

$14, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Best splurgy red lipstick

Guerlain Rouge G Satin Refillable Lipstick in 214

This lipstick’s satin sheen is impressive, but what sold us is its mirrored, refillable case, which comes in a variety of prints and finishes.

$46 for the refillable case, $42 for the refill, sephora.com

Best hydrating red lipstick

Chanel Rouge Coco Lipstick in 444 Gabrielle

This classic, slightly shimmery red is infused with a cocktail of nourishing mimosa, jojoba and sunflower waxes, which keeps lips smooth and hydrated.

$52, chanel.com

Best liquid red lipstick

Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment in Dragon Girl

Featuring an ink-like, fluid texture and a fine-tipped wand for precise application, this vivid, cool-toned matte red dries quickly and absolutely does not budge.

$37, sephora.com

Best sheer red lipstick

Burt’s Bees Gloss & Glow in Eat, Drink and Be Cherry

The balmy texture and sheer finish make this rosy-red lip colour—which is packed with mango butter and coconut oil—incredibly comfortable to wear and easy to reapply on the go.

$11, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Best transfer-proof red lipstick

Dior Rouge Dior Forever in 999 Forever Dior

This weightless, warm red glides on easily and stands up to coffee cups, snacks and face masks without smearing.

$52, sephora.com

Best matte red lipstick

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 in Red Hot Susan

Created to complement actress Susan Sarandon’s brown eyes and auburn hair, this surprisingly hydrating matte contains a hint of warm orange pigment.

$45, charlottetilbury.com

Best high-shine red lipstick

Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick in Red Hot

“If you want your lipstick to look bold, it [should] have a bit of orange in it,” says Merinsky. This long-lasting glossy pick fits the bill.

$18, shoppersdrugmart.ca