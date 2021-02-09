The Absolute Best Skincare, Makeup And Haircare Products Of The Year

With thousands of products that boast innovative formulas, buzzy ingredients and luxurious textures launching each year, figuring out what really works (and what’s worth your $$$) is no small task. After testing hundreds of new makeup, skincare and haircare products for the past 12 months, we selected the very best of the bunch. But don’t take our word for it: We sent our picks to readers across Canada for their no-holds-barred feedback. Here, they share their thoughts on the top products of the past year, at every price point.

Gallery Beauty List: Best Skincare Products 2021 (Photo: Erik Putz. Styling: Daniel Onori. Art Direction: Aimee Nishitoba) The Absolute Best Skincare Products Of The Year

Gallery Beauty List: Best Makeup Products 2021 (Photo: Erik Putz. Styling: Daniel Onori. Art Direction: Aimee Nishitoba) The Absolute Best Makeup Products Of The Year