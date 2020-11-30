Beauty Lab: 3 Chatelaine Readers Try A Plant-Based Anti-Aging Serum

In partnership with belif
With winter months on the horizon, fighting the elements when it comes to skin health is probably top of mind right now. Turn back time and give gravity a run for its money with K-beauty brand belif and its Age Knockdown Bomb, a plant-based serum that promises to reduce the look of fine lines and pores, and protect your skin against environmental stressors like pollution; all while being lightweight, bouncy and free of synthetic fragrances and dyes. Chock full of anti-aging ingredients and the brand’s own trademarked Age Down Formula™, this soon-to-be cult classic will help you kick start your New Year’s skin resolutions ahead of time—but don’t just take our word for it.
How does this product measure up to the Chatelaine test? Our readers had this to say…
Jilvan Irandoust, 34
Skin Situation: Normal skin with breakouts here and there
“I’ve never tried a serum before, so I was excited about this product—especially the size of the bottle, because normally when I think of serums I always think I’m going to get something super expensive and in a small bottle. When I first put it on, it’s wet and refreshing, which I love, but it blends into my skin and doesn’t affect the makeup I put on after. After applying at night before my moisturizer, I noticed I was waking up with plump and smooth skin. For this reason alone, I’ll be adding it to my normal routine. I think it’s a great first product for someone new to serums.”
Sevgi Pala, 35
Skin Situation: Dry skin during winter with oily T-zone
“My skin is usually dryer in the winter months, so I tend to use thicker face creams to keep my skin plump in the cool weather. I’ve used serums in the past, but not consistently enough to see a difference. At first glance, I love the packaging and the fact that it has no artificial scent. I really liked this serum and found that it made my skin very moist. Although some days it did seem a little oilier under my makeup, it was also summertime. I used it morning and night and noticed my skin was softer, less dry and had a healthy shine and brightness. I noticed that I didn’t have to use a face scrub as often, too. Honestly, I noticed an almost immediate change in my complexion and will definitely be incorporating it into my long-term skincare routine!”
Effie Galati, 35
Skin Situation: Clear and soft with a few blemishes and fine lines
“I never switch up my skincare routine, not even for the winter months. Trying out a new serum was exciting because I’ve never tried this kind of product before, although I’ve thought about it. The product looked good quality just from the packaging alone, and I liked that it has a light scent and how it felt smooth on my skin immediately after applying it. I used it every morning and night after washing my face and before applying my moisturizer, and I loved how refreshing it felt on my skin. The biggest thing I noticed was a bit of a difference in the appearance of lines and fine wrinkles, which really impressed me! I could see myself using this daily.”