Top Skincare Innovations To Try in 2022

During the harsh, drying winter months, it’s important to make sure your skin gets the moisture it needs. “This is an important time to give your routine a boost and introduce new products with your skin in mind,” says Shoppers Beauty Pro Chanel Cruz.
Read on for her expert advice when it comes to the best winter skincare products, from the latest retinol treatments to innovative facial oils.
If you want to learn more about your skin health and get personalized recommendations based on your specific needs, don’t forget to try the virtual skin analysis tool from Shoppers Drug Mart.
Mega Moisture
Caudalie Premier Cru The Cream, $149
This luxurious vegan formula uses resveratrol to help lift and firm skin while naturally-sourced grape and sesame seed oils deeply hydrate.
“I recommend this cream as a nighttime moisturizer for the face and neck (after serum) because it’s ideal for layering,” says Cruz. “I love the texture: It’s rich and creamy without feeling heavy or sticky.” To apply, gently massage your face while it absorbs into the skin. This cream is also ideal for tools like jade rollers, says Cruz, to help the product glide on without pulling or tugging. “This is a great way to relax at bedtime and turn your skincare routine into a self-care routine!”
Bright Eyes
No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Eye Cream, $23
Take your bedtime routine to a new level with this powerful eye cream. Made with anti-wrinkle peptide technology, the formula is designed for the delicate skin around the eyes.
“No7 is an accessible skincare brand that doesn’t compromise on quality,” says Cruz. “This cream helps target fine lines and wrinkles, as well as puffiness.” She recommends an anti-aging eye cream for nighttime, “so the key ingredients work their magic while you sleep,” and a hydrating eye cream for daytime. “Make sure you apply around the orbital bone and not too close to the eyes since the cream can migrate while you sleep.” Pro tip: “Apply any cream remaining on your fingertips to the delicate skin around your lips.”
Flower Power
Try a new kind of face oil. Infused with rejuvenating rose, this quick-absorbing essence oil calms and hydrates to leave skin looking dewy.
“I’m a big fan of Pixi products and this innovative tri-phase essence is a great way to nourish skin,” says Cruz. “Think of it as an alternative to a primer; a hydrating prep step before applying makeup.” Cruz says this lightweight, paraben-free formula helps keep skin moisturized while giving your complexion a nice glow. After shaking to mix, “I like to apply a few drops onto the palm of my hand, warm it up and then gently press it into my skin. Allow the formula to absorb for about 30 seconds before applying makeup.”
Superstar Serum
L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power LZR 0.3% Pure Retinol Night Serum, $39.99
Retinol is a top dermatologist-recommended anti-aging ingredient for a reason and this potent face serum delivers. Use it at night and wake up to more supple, refined and hydrated skin.
“If you haven’t experienced the skincare benefits of retinol, now is a great time to consider trying a new serum,” says Cruz. This triple-power serum is one of Cruz’s top picks for targeting fine lines and wrinkles and improving skin texture. “It delivers maximum results by combining the anti-aging benefits of retinol with the hydrating benefits of hyaluronic acid, all in a fragrance-free formula.” Cruz says to apply this serum at night before layering on your moisturizer. If you haven’t tried a retinol product before, Cruz recommends doing a patch test first to see how your skin reacts.