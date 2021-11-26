The Best Beauty Gifts of the Year

Make your holiday shopping easier this year with some expert advice from Shoppers Beauty Pros. No need to guess which makeup kit or eau de parfum might top their wish list. Shoppers Beauty Pros Megan Robertson and Sabrina Madere have you covered with their top beauty and fragrance picks from Shoppers Drug Mart.
Megan’s Picks:
The Cutest Countdown
Florence by Mills Advent Calendar, $160.
This cute calendar from actress Millie Bobby Brown’s line features nine full-size products, two travel-size items and a limited-edition holiday lip balm.
“I love gifting an advent calendar to a special person on my list who I really want to spoil and there’s such a great variety of beauty products in this one. This vegan beauty brand is new to Shoppers Drug Mart and it’s perfect for someone who is just starting to experiment with skincare and makeup.”
A Scent for Every Day
Shoppers Beauty Deluxe Fragrance Discovery Collections for women and men, $115.
These sets each feature seven popular fragrances in beautiful mini coffrets, plus a scent certificate that can be submitted for a full-sized bottle of your giftee’s favourite.
“This gift is all about the experience of discovering different and delicious scents. It’s perfect for the fragrance lover, because it allows them to try a range of popular scents. They get to choose the one they enjoy most, which is great because you never really know how a fragrance will smell on your skin until you apply it.”
Glow Getters Only
Clinique Great Skin Everywhere Set, $91.
Ideal for dry skin, this set features three steps (mild cleanser, clarifying lotion and moisturizing lotion) for a glowing complexion. You get a full-sized set of all three plus travel sizes.
“This set is overflowing with some of the best skincare essentials. It’s an easy gift choice for the skincare lover in your life to help them replenish or expand their daily routine. Gift sets like this one offer such great value and savings—be sure to shop early!”
Colour Play
Quo Beauty Glow Drops Serum Blush Set, $25.
Makeup meets skincare with this limited-edition set of hydrating blush serums. They add a fun pop of colour on the cheeks with a dewy finish.
“The liquid blush trend is making a big impact this year! This dreamy serum blush is a new favourite of mine. It’s creamy, easy to blend and highly pigmented, so a little goes a long way—you may only need one drop. Use a blush brush to apply and blend out to your desired level of colour.”
Sabrina’s Picks:
Pout Perfector
Dior Couture Color Lipstick, $50
Create gorgeous, long-lasting lip colour with the newest offering from the iconic Rouge Dior lineup. This luxurious long-wear formula is enriched with red peony extract, pomegranate flower extract and shea butter for day to night comfort.
“Give the gift of the perfect pout with this lipstick in the shade Winter Peony. A red lip is a classic for the holidays and this makes a great stocking stuffer. To perfect this timeless look, it’s important to use both a lipstick and a lip liner to ensure the colour doesn’t bleed.”
Brushing Up
Quo Beauty Mistletoe Magic Brush Set, $60.
Inspired by style and sophistication, this limited-edition collection features seven cruelty-free brushes, plus a stylish clutch (perfect for a night out).
“I love that this set includes a range of high-quality face brushes and eyeshadow brushes. It’s the perfect gift for someone who wants to experiment with new brushes but isn’t ready to commit to one just yet. It’s a great value.”
Flower Power
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum 50mL, $125.
This joyful floral perfume has notes of Gardenia flower blended with jasmine, pear blossom and sweet brown sugar.
“I love giving and receiving fragrances, and this is one of my all-time favourites. It’s a gorgeous floral scent and the bottle is equally beautiful, making it a wonderful gift idea for someone special.”
Look-At-Me Lashes
Shoppers Beauty Mascara Discovery Collection, $44.
This set lets beauty lovers experiment with seven different mascara samples, plus a certificate they can redeem for a full-sized bottle of their favourite.
“I love this collection because you can try generously sized samples of some of our most popular mascaras. No matter what you’re looking for—whether it’s volume or lengthening—you’re guaranteed to find your new favourite.”
