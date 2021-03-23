Next in Skincare: A Hydrator for Glowing Skin

While some Canadians still believe the target market for “aesthetic treatments” are aging celebrities, they continue to surge in popularity amongst the general population. In a 2019 survey, 52 per cent of consumers aged 21 – 35 worldwide said they would consider dermal filler injections at some point in their lives. This increased acceptance around facial injectables is fueled by growing aesthetic options along with skin health becoming a larger piece of the wellness and self-care conversation. More and more women are adopting a more holistic approach to wellness and skincare to achieve healthy-looking and radiant skin.
“Holistic wellness is more than just physical and mental health. It’s both an external and internal experience that involves a balance of diet, exercise, stress management, sleep, hygiene, and self-care. All of these different pieces come together to help a person look and feel their best, inside and out,” explains Dr. Shannon Humphrey, a board-certified dermatologist and Medical Director at Humphrey Cosmetic Dermatology in Vancouver. “Skin quality is so relevant right now to a health-oriented wellness consumer,” she says. “We now recognize that healthy-looking, vital skin is one of the qualities of not just youth, not just beauty, but overall wellness.”
While the demand for aesthetic treatments has been increasing over the past decade, the COVID-19 pandemic has given it an extra boost as self-care has become more important than ever. Plus, there’s the “Zoom Boom”, as Dr. Humphrey calls it. “More and more patients are working from home on Zoom, which gives them a reflection of their self-image perhaps more often than they’d like.”
According to Dr. Humphrey, two recent formulations from Juvéderm® speak to two major trends: Volite™, to aesthetic injectables as part of glowing and dewy skin; and Volux™, to a more defined and contoured jaw. The main ingredient of Volite™ and Volux™ is hyaluronic acid (HA), similar to the substance found in the skin.
For filling fine lines and improving hydration, Volite™ is a good option. A trained practitioner injects tiny droplets of HA into the outer layers of the skin, essentially binding it with water for a hydration boost. The procedure typically takes only minutes, but the improved hydration last for approximately nine months. “Patients can feel and see the difference. Their skin feels more hydrated, it looks smoother and more luminous, but perfectly natural,” says Dr. Humphrey. “This is precisely what Canadian aesthetic consumers are demanding: evidence-based treatments with unwaveringly natural-looking results.”
Volux™ is the latest addition to the Juvéderm® family and is designed as an injectable implant to restore and create volume of the face in the chin and jaw areas. “These are long-lasting injectables,” says Dr. Humphrey, noting that Volux™ provides an improvement in restoring and creating facial volume in the chin and jaw areas beyond 18 months. “You want them placed in a way that is subtle and natural-looking for optimized beauty.”
For any aesthetic treatment, using a suitable product is important, but finding a highly-skilled, experienced practitioner to perform the treatment is essential.
How? First, ask questions. Ask friends and colleagues for recommendations to start; research trusted practitioners who have a dedicated practice in aesthetic treatments and then arrange for a consultation. “Someone who practices full-time aesthetic medicine is going to have a different and elevated skill set,” explains Dr. Humphrey. “Not just in terms of outcomes, but safety and complication management, [in comparison to] someone who does it occasionally or sporadically.”
For Dr. Humphrey, the philosophy of practice is also a vital factor to consider when working with a patient. Holistic care means the physician understands how the patient feels about aging and what the goals of treatment are. “You want to make sure you’re aligned on practice philosophy and practice style. There has to be a match in personality, values, and philosophy—not just a particular skill set.”
Think about what your goals of treatment are. If you can communicate those during a consultation, your provider can work with you to come up with a realistic plan to achieve them. “The overarching goal of aesthetic treatments is to support patients to feel better after their treatment than they did before,” says Dr. Humphrey. “Usually that’s around confidence, wellness, and well-being.”
If you’d like to learn more about Juvéderm® Volite™, check out volite.juvederm.ca, or find an experienced practitioner at a clinic near you at juvederm.ca. These products may not be right for you. Talk to your healthcare professional for more information.
1. Allergan (2019). Allergan 360° Aesthetics Report™. Percentage of the Total Global Aesthetic Conscious Consumers ages 21-35 (n=6,099) who would consider dermal filler injections at some point in their lives. Accessed March 2021. Available at: https://www.allergan.com/medical-aesthetics/allergan-360-aesthetics-report
2. Studies evaluating the duration of Juvéderm® VOLITE™ used Juvéderm® VOLITE™ B (without lidocaine).
3. Juvéderm® VOLUX Directions for Use. 73534ZQ10. Revision 2019-02-12.