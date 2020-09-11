17 Delicious Eggplant Recipes

They’re colourful, elegant and come in many shapes and sizes, but in terms of taste, eggplants are all very similar. But you will find that the textures do vary, so there are a few things worth knowing when choosing an eggplant at the grocery store: Jewel-toned Japanese eggplants are creamy and silky when cooked, while large, deep-purple Italian eggplants are meaty and perfect for vegetarian steaks. It’s just up to you which ones you decide to use.
Roasted eggplant with sumac-tahini sauce
An incredibly colourful side that brings an array of amazing flavours to every bite, from sweet pomegranate to earthy tahini and fresh mint. Get our roasted eggplant recipe.