15 Vegan Recipes That Satisfy From Breakfast To Dinner

Vegan recipes need not be boring. Whether you follow an entirely plant-based diet, or are looking to incorporate more plant-based meals into your weekly roster (as recommended by the updated Canada Food Guide), these vegan-friendly recipes give you plenty of delicious meal options. From a decadent breakfast smoothie to impressive mains and crowd-pleasing sides, these are the vegan recipe you’ll turn to time and time again.



Gallery Vegan recipes Photo, Roberto Caruso. Vegan Mushroom Bolognese Sprinkle this hearty pasta dish, filled with beans and lots of veggies, with some nutritional yeast for an extra hit of cheesey flavour. Get our vegan mushroom bolognese recipe.

How to make gingery tofu and rice noodle soup