24 Effortless Salmon Recipes For Busy Weeknights

Rich in omega-3s, protein and B vitamins, salmon is not just delicious—it’s really good for you. Easy to cook, it can be done as a one pan wonder in the oven (scroll down to see our how-to video below), stacked into kebabs for grilling, or roasted and glazed to spicy-sweet perfection. Here are 24 salmon recipes to inspire your weeknight meals.

Gallery Salmon recipes Photo, Erik Putz. Sweet and spicy glazed salmon with fennel and grapefruit salad It’s an explosion of flavours: Sweet and spicy fish pairs beautifully with the sweet-tart salad. Get this glazed salmon with fennel and grapefruit salad recipe.