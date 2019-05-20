24 Effortless Salmon Recipes For Busy Weeknights

Rich in omega-3s, protein and B vitamins, salmon is not just delicious—it’s really good for you. Easy to cook, it can be done as a one pan wonder in the oven (scroll down to see our how-to video below), stacked into kebabs for grilling, or roasted and glazed to spicy-sweet perfection. Here are 24 salmon recipes to inspire your weeknight meals.
Salmon recipes
Sweet and spicy glazed salmon with fennel and grapefruit salad
It’s an explosion of flavours: Sweet and spicy fish pairs beautifully with the sweet-tart salad. Get this glazed salmon with fennel and grapefruit salad recipe.