18 Easy Ways To Use Canned And Dry Lentils

1. Red lentil burger recipe
Uses: 1 cup of red lentils.
Loaded with carrots, onions and spinach, these vegetarian patties are a healthy (and satisfying) substitute for your usual beef burger. Get this red lentil burger recipe.
2. Halloumi and sweet potato skewers with lentil salad
3. Mushroom grain bowl
Uses: 1 can of green lentils.
A super-nutritious meal of earthy mushrooms, green lentils, quinoa, hazelnuts and goat cheese — this bowl is a delicious pick any night of the week. Get this mushroom grain bowl recipe.
4. Smoky braised lentils with halloumi
Uses: 1 1/2 cups of dry green lentils.
Braised vegetables and warm, fried cheese are a perfect match. Add some dark leafy kale, and it’s a hearty, vegetable-rich dinner plate. Get this smoky braised lentils with halloumi recipe.
5. Lentil cakes in pita with yogurt
Uses: Leftover lentils from smoky braised lentils with halloumi.
Using yesterday’s leftover lentils (we love a good shortcut) and the food processor means these flavourful lentil cakes are ready in no time. Cook them for just 3 minutes a side, and stuff them into a pita with fresh lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion and spiced yogurt for a deliciously easy finish. Get this lentil cakes in pita with yogurt recipe.
6. Italian-style lentil soup
Uses: 1 1/2 cups dry green lentils.
A filling winter soup packed with healthy legumes, plus pancetta, rosemary and parmesan to round out the flavour. Get this Italian-style lentil soup recipe.
7. Lentil pot pie
Uses: 1 cup of dry green lentils.
Lentils are a hero ingredient in the pantry — and they last forever (or at least until you need a satisfying, healthy, meatless meal). Get this lentil pot pie recipe.
8. Lentil bolognese
Uses: 2 cans of green lentils.
Save time with one dish, done two ways. Tonight it’s a saucy (meatless!) bolognese, and tomorrow it’s ragu over polenta. Get this lentil bolognese recipe.
9. Lentil ragu over polenta
10. Puy lentils with roasted carrots and harissa
Uses: 1 1/2 cups of dried puy lentils.
These small green lentils look and taste lovely as a base for roasted vegetables, and they’re packed with protein and fibre as well. Look for them in bulk food shops. Get this Puy lentils with roasted carrots and harissa recipe.
11. Moroccan lentil stew
Uses: 1 cup of red lentils.
This stew pairs spices with healthy legumes to create a fragrant, filling, low-calorie and high-protein meal. Get this Moroccan lentil stew recipe.
12. Fresh vegetable omelette with lentils
13. Lentil, kale and sausage soup
14. Smoked salmon and lentil pilaf
Uses: 1/2 cup dry green lentils.
Packed with protein, fibre and topped with rich salmon and a touch of fresh dill, this pilaf has all the goods. Get this smoked salmon and lentil pilaf recipe.
15. Mexican lentil soup
Uses: 1 whole bag of dry red or green lentils.
This flavourful soup comes is satisfying, delicious and healthy. Get this Mexican lentil soup recipe.
16. Sweet and sour Indian vegetable stew
17. French lentils
Uses: 1 cup dry puy lentils.
These lentils are mixed with earthy mushrooms, lemon zest, parsley and shallots for a robust side that pairs well with salmon. Get this French lentils recipe.
18. Wheat-berry, kale and cranberry salad
Uses: 2 1/2 cups green lentils.
This colourful salad is so good for you. Rich in fibre and vitamins, it bursts with flavour. (Not sure if you like wheat berries? Substitute 2 1/2 cups cooked brown rice, quinoa or green lentils.) Get this wheat-berry, kale, cranberry and lentil salad recipe.